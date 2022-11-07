Josh Kaul’s Wisconsin Open Records Failure: He’s Taking Longer to Process Requests

Read full article on original website
Robin Vos Re-elected as Speaker, Looks to Compromise With Governor on Abortion, School Choice, Tax Cuts
The Assembly Republican majority caucus re-elected Robin Vos (R-Rochester) as Speaker for the 2023-2024 legislative session and said he’s willing to work on “solutions” with Gov. Tony Evers. Vos on Thursday said he sees Republicans offering the governor compromises on abortion, school choice and taxes. “I think...
Balance of Power Retains Status Quo at Wisconsin Capitol
The next four years at the Wisconsin Capitol are likely to be the same as the last four years. Governor Evers took the governor’s mansion. The Republicans held on to the legislature but fell just short of a supermajority. That means the same kind of split government that Wisconsin...
Derrick Van Orden to Voters: ‘We Proved Last Night This Can Be Done’
“My message is very pure and simple. We want freedom, we want prosperity and we want security” – new Congressman-elect Derrick Van Orden. Former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden flipped a Congressional district in western Wisconsin that had been in Democratic hands for 26 years. It was a bright spot for Republicans on Tuesday.
