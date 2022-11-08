Read full article on original website
VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting
IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
Ruchti, Roberts, Manwaring and Guthrie win local legislative races
Republicans and Democrats split the four contested Southeast Idaho legislative races in Tuesday's election. In Idaho Legislative District 28, which includes Power County, Franklin County and parts of Bannock County, rancher and incumbent state Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, outlasted a challenge from independent candidate Mike Saville, a businessman also from McCammon. In Bannock County, Guthrie secured 6,265 votes compared to Saville’s 2,669, while in Power County, Guthrie had 1,526 votes...
Single mom sharing a bike left speechless when a Secret Santa surprises her with a car
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Earlier this year, Christine and her twin 4-year-olds rode...
Republicans in Southeast Idaho leading in legislative contests
All Republican legislative candidates in East Idaho held strong leads against their Democratic opponents at press time Tuesday night. Races were too close to call Tuesday night with 51 of 57, or 89.5 percent of precincts reporting, though early votes in Bannock County had not yet been counted at press time. Four East Idaho legislative races were contested Tuesday, including the District 28 Senate race and three races in District...
Four people displaced from their home in Idaho Falls after chimney fire
IDAHO FALLS — Four people have been displaced from their home after a chimney fire early Thursday morning. The fire happened just after midnight at a house in the 400 block of Lincoln Drive in Idaho Falls. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, the...
District 91 school bond for $250 million fails to pass
IDAHO FALLS — A $250 million school bond that was meant for a new high school, two new elementary schools and a renovation of Skyline High School failed to pass on the ballot during the November general election. It’s the largest bond Idaho Falls School District 91 has ever...
Pocatello's ON Semiconductor plant has a new owner
POCATELLO — One of the Pocatello area's largest employers has a new owner. The ON Semiconductor (now rebranded as simply, onsemi) manufacturing plant on the city's east side has been purchased by LA Semiconductor, according to a news release from ATREG, the Seattle-based company that helped broker the deal. “LA Semiconductor will run the fab as a pure-play, contract manufacturing foundry, with a long term wafer supply agreement in place,...
Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring
This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta to celebrate grand re-opening Thursday
POCATELLO — Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta in Pocatello will celebrate its grand re-opening at 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Nick Garcia, owner of the restaurant, said the event will start with a ribbon cutting, followed by the Idaho State Police Honor Guard raising an American flag outside of the building. “While they raise the flag, a mariachi band will play the national anthem,” he said. ...
UPDATE: Power restored to 2,900 customers in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power crews are currently trying to restore power to about 2,900 customers after a reported power outage Monday morning near Fred Meyer. Crews are currently at Anderson Street trying to restore power for customers after power went out shortly after 9 a.m. Eric Grossarth,...
Roberts new City Clerk and Treasurer: April Galbraith
Roberts City Mayor B.J. Berlin swore in April Galbraith as the new City Clerk, following the retirement of long-time clerk Gale Scrivner. Galbraith is a six-year resident of Roberts and 45-year resident of Jefferson County.
Pursuit ends when Jeep rolls into dumpster
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Moore is facing multiple charges after allegedly speeding away from a police officer and jumping out of his vehicle before it hit a dumpster on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer...
Police: Local woman charged for striking hotel employees with lamp, leg from broken furniture
POCATELLO — A 53-year-old local woman was recently arrested after police say she attacked two hotel employees with a lamp and a leg of a broken piece of furniture. Margaret Chantel Hudson, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery following the incident, which began to unfold shortly before midnight on Oct. 30. Pocatello police were dispatched to the Grand Idaho Hotel on Bench Road in...
Gastric sleeve surgery patient has new hope for a great life
“When I contacted Portneuf’s bariatrics program, I had very little hope of weight loss. However, after the very first visit, I left the office with a feeling that we can do this, and we did!”. Brent Ames, who turns 70 in November, spent 40 years as a laborer for...
JC approves building permit and impact fee waiver for City of Rigby
In the last week, the City of Rigby has taken several steps in preparation and moving forward with the planned upgrades to their wastewater treatment facility. The city requested and was approved by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners for a waiver of fees for their building permit and the related impact fees.
Looking back: Man unharmed after falling into machinery, dangerous diseases must be reported and attempted murder, arson
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A man fell into part of a machine at a sugar factory but only suffered a few bruises, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican said on Nov. 10, 1905.
Final local election results for contested county, legislative races
Here are the final election results for contested legislative and county races in Bannock and Power counties. Legislative District 28 Senate Jim Guthrie (Republican): 6,265 Mike Saville (Independent): 2,669 Legislative District 29 Senate ...
Local developer aims too build massive 500 unit housing project on Pocatello's east bench
POCATELLO — A local developer has begun work on a massive 500 unit housing project that will link Center Street to Vista Drive and then eventually link the new neighborhood over to Beth Street in the Monte Vista area. Bill Isley is currently working on completing a project he says has been possible since the 1970s when a large water tank was installed at the top of East Center Street, high enough to properly provide pressure to develop the Monte Vista neighborhood. ...
No surprises found in county's midterm voting
In what was far from a surprise, incumbents and established candidates on the Republican side turned in a strong showing in Bingham County in 2022 midterm election results Tuesday with 100% of the 28 precincts reporting. The only real surprise wasn't really a surprise at all, and that was just...
Local professor’s photos hit 10 million views on Google Maps
POCATELLO — It was May 12 of 2006 when Vitit Kantabutra went out for a stroll around the Stephens Performing Arts Center. It was a sunny day, and red tulips had sprouted along the base of a decorative wall as cumulus clouds dotted the sky overhead. He thought it was a picturesque view, especially with the clouds, so Kantabutra whipped out his camera and captured the view of the arts center. ...
