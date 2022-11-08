Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
A Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season in Greater PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Where to Dine and Drink on East Passyunk Avenue in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
76ers vs. Suns: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Monday
Will Joel Embiid make his return for the 76ers' matchup against the Suns on Monday?
BREAKING: Chris Paul's Injury Status In Suns-76ers Game
Chris Paul has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid leading Sixers to win over Suns
The Philadelphia 76ers halted a two-game skid when they knocked off the visiting Phoenix Suns, 100-88, thanks to the return of Joel Embiid. After missing three games, the big fella had 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Along with Embiid’s big night, the Sixers received a career night out...
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Had Some Words For the Timberwolves Bench During Win: “We Don’t Play Iso Basketball”
The Phoenix Suns had an all-around great game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 129-117 sound win last night. Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and 10 assists all without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson on the court. Throughout the second half, Booker had some choice words for...
6abc
Philadelphia faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win
Philadelphia 76ers (5-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Atlanta. Atlanta went 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season....
Yardbarker
Suns vs. Timberwolves- Full Game Recap
It was an all-around complete game for the Phoenix Suns as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 to move to 8-3 on the season. The Timberwolves made it interesting down the stretch stopping the clock by getting to the foul line but the Suns matched them point for point down the stretch. The Suns shot an impressive 48% from the field and 46% from three. They forced 17 turnovers from the Timberwolves with 8 of them going for steals. Here are the key takeaways from tonight’s game.
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
There’s local inspiration behind Cavs’ new uniforms
"The Land" is displayed across the chest and tan and light-blue colors "pop" on the white uniform, according to the release.
Rockets Fall To Raptors 116-109
Despite a hot start, the Houston Rockets sustained a 116-109 road loss to the Raptors Wednesday night.
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
FOX Sports
Suns to visit Magic Friday
Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns. Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.
BT: Leon Rose needs to start 'facing the heat' for Knicks current state
Brandon Tierney says Leon Rose has been able to hide behind the curtain for too long, and says the team president and supposed savior needs to start facing the heat.
FOX Sports
Phoenix Suns travel to take on the Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns (7-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Phoenix Suns. Minnesota finished 46-36 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game last season, 47.6...
Bradley Beal's Status For Mavs-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards.
76ers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Monday
Everything you need to know for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Suns.
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
ESPN
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
Suns PG Chris Paul Exits Early vs. 76ers
Phoenix Suns PG Chris Paul will not return vs. the Philadelphia 76ers with right heel soreness.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Hartenstein coming off Knicks' bench on Monday
New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hartenstein drew the start Saturday night with Mitchell Robinson sidelined. However, despite his impressive performance, that will change. Instead, head coach Tom Thibodeau has opted to go with Jericho Sims in the first unit.
New Sixers starting lineup ranked 9th best in the NBA to begin season
The Philadelphia 76res made moves in the offseason to improve the depth around star duo Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Sixers brought in some solid role players, which changed the starting lineup. Philadelphia’s regular starting lineup of Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker and Embiid has played together...
Comments / 0