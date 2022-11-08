Read full article on original website
Pocatello's ON Semiconductor plant has a new owner
POCATELLO — One of the Pocatello area's largest employers has a new owner. The ON Semiconductor (now rebranded as simply, onsemi) manufacturing plant on the city's east side has been purchased by LA Semiconductor, according to a news release from ATREG, the Seattle-based company that helped broker the deal. “LA Semiconductor will run the fab as a pure-play, contract manufacturing foundry, with a long term wafer supply agreement in place,...
Ruchti, Roberts, Manwaring and Guthrie win local legislative races
Republicans and Democrats split the four contested Southeast Idaho legislative races in Tuesday's election. In Idaho Legislative District 28, which includes Power County, Franklin County and parts of Bannock County, rancher and incumbent state Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, outlasted a challenge from independent candidate Mike Saville, a businessman also from McCammon. In Bannock County, Guthrie secured 6,265 votes compared to Saville’s 2,669, while in Power County, Guthrie had 1,526 votes...
Gastric sleeve surgery patient has new hope for a great life
“When I contacted Portneuf’s bariatrics program, I had very little hope of weight loss. However, after the very first visit, I left the office with a feeling that we can do this, and we did!”. Brent Ames, who turns 70 in November, spent 40 years as a laborer for...
Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring
This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
UPDATE: Power restored to 2,900 customers in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power crews are currently trying to restore power to about 2,900 customers after a reported power outage Monday morning near Fred Meyer. Crews are currently at Anderson Street trying to restore power for customers after power went out shortly after 9 a.m. Eric Grossarth,...
District 91 school bond for $250 million fails to pass
IDAHO FALLS — A $250 million school bond that was meant for a new high school, two new elementary schools and a renovation of Skyline High School failed to pass on the ballot during the November general election. It’s the largest bond Idaho Falls School District 91 has ever...
Four people displaced from their home in Idaho Falls after chimney fire
IDAHO FALLS — Four people have been displaced from their home after a chimney fire early Thursday morning. The fire happened just after midnight at a house in the 400 block of Lincoln Drive in Idaho Falls. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, the...
JC approves building permit and impact fee waiver for City of Rigby
In the last week, the City of Rigby has taken several steps in preparation and moving forward with the planned upgrades to their wastewater treatment facility. The city requested and was approved by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners for a waiver of fees for their building permit and the related impact fees.
Manwaring: Pocatello continues ‘history of getting it right’ on election night
POCATELLO — In an election that saw much of Idaho run red, voters in District 29 elected Democrats to fill two of its three legislative seats. Dustin Manwaring, the lone incumbent on the ballot and lone Republican selected in the district, said that districts that select legislators from both parties — so-called purple districts — are becoming exceedingly rare in Idaho.
Comedian from eastern Idaho returning home for performances after serious accident 10 months ago
IDAHO FALLS – Comedian Ryan Hamilton still has plenty to laugh about, despite being hospitalized earlier this year after being hit by a bus in Salt Lake City. The 46-year-old Ashton man will be performing at the Colonial Theatre in downtown Idaho Falls later this month for the second year in a row. Hamilton suffered 10 broken ribs, a broken arm and a punctured lung following an accident in January.
Idaho State Mourns the Loss of Doug Milder
Doug Milder, Idaho State University’s Director of Campus Recreation for more than 27 years, passed away Nov. 2 after a yearlong battle with aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Milder was dedicated not only to Idaho State University, but to promoting recreation for all. He was instrumental in the vision and construction of the Student Recreation Center in 2010.
Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls
A group of former marines hiking across the nation made their way through Idaho Falls on Saturday. The soldiers call their journey "The Long Road" and they are making the trip for project History Flight, which has recovered the bodies of more than 3-hundred fallen service members since 2003. The post Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta to celebrate grand re-opening Thursday
POCATELLO — Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta in Pocatello will celebrate its grand re-opening at 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Nick Garcia, owner of the restaurant, said the event will start with a ribbon cutting, followed by the Idaho State Police Honor Guard raising an American flag outside of the building. “While they raise the flag, a mariachi band will play the national anthem,” he said. ...
101-year-old, 105-year-old vote at the polls
Whether a Democrat, Republican or affiliated with another party, people across the country are turning out to vote. The post 101-year-old, 105-year-old vote at the polls appeared first on Local News 8.
National Weather Service issues ‘dangerous’ snow squall alert for most of eastern Idaho
POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a snow squall warning that remains in effect until 8:30 a.m. for the following areas:. A dangerous snow squall was located around 7:30 a.m. along a line extending from Menan to near Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, moving northeast at 15 mph. Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds are leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility.
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
Idaho Falls man reportedly broke woman's tooth with deodorant, then kidnapped her
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly broke a woman’s tooth, kidnapped her, and threatened her if he was charged. The probable cause affidavit states Jeffrey Scott Larue, 30, was staying at a hotel with the victim on Sept. 4 and arguing with her when she called him “dangerous.” Larue reportedly responded by throwing a stick of deodorant at her. The victim told police...
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
Looking back: Man unharmed after falling into machinery, dangerous diseases must be reported and attempted murder, arson
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A man fell into part of a machine at a sugar factory but only suffered a few bruises, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican said on Nov. 10, 1905.
