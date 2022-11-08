ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Deputies: Minor injured in Fridley shooting

FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A boy was injured Wednesday night after shots were fired in a Fridley neighborhood. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting on the 5200 block of 3rd Street NE, which is a neighborhood west of University Avenue and south of 694. Few details have...
FRIDLEY, MN
fox9.com

Rush City Council votes to allow mural, review city code

RUSH CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Rush City Council has voted to retract its letter to a local salon warning of violations over a mural that celebrates diversity. The decision was approved by a 4-1 vote. "There are deficiencies in the code that can leave it open to different...
RUSH CITY, MN
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk

Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Benefit planned for small town police officer injured in Twin Cities crash

Residents in Aitkin County are raising support for a small town police officer injured in a crash in the Twin Cities last month. According to the Hill City Police Department, Officer Erik Skahl and his girlfriend, Ashley, were injured on Oct. 21 when an alleged drunk driver in a pickup truck made an illegal U-turn in front of them, causing the collision at “highway speeds.”
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
BLAINE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy