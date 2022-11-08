Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Chisago City residents left waiting for hours to vote; county brings in extra machine
CHISAGO CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The state and county are working to remedy long waits for voting in Chisago County on Tuesday. According to several voters who reached out to FOX 9, voters were waiting hours to vote on Tuesday. One man, who is in his 70s, said he...
fox9.com
Woman goes from the depths of drug addiction to helping others at Wayside Recovery Center
Caught in the grips of crippling addiction, Misty Helm was at a crossroads at age 36. Five years later, she has risen from the depth of drug addiction to become a peer recovery specialist at Wayside Recovery Center in Minneapolis.
fox9.com
Deputies: Minor injured in Fridley shooting
FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A boy was injured Wednesday night after shots were fired in a Fridley neighborhood. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting on the 5200 block of 3rd Street NE, which is a neighborhood west of University Avenue and south of 694. Few details have...
Channel 3000
Leaders reverse order for removal of salon’s racial inclusivity mural
RUSH CITY, Minnesota (WCCO) — There are new details to share about the controversy surrounding a Minnesota main street mural. Last week, WCCO reported on Rush City leaders ordering business owners to paint over a mural on the side of their salon, Hairdo Or Dye. The owners told WCCO...
fox9.com
Rush City Council votes to allow mural, review city code
RUSH CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Rush City Council has voted to retract its letter to a local salon warning of violations over a mural that celebrates diversity. The decision was approved by a 4-1 vote. "There are deficiencies in the code that can leave it open to different...
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Minnesota Man Found Drunk & Asleep Behind The Wheel In Courthouse Parking Lot
Don't drive drunk, find a sober ride home. That's the message from the Pine County Sheriff's Office after a man was recently arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at the county courthouse. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, the man was found recently by a deputy on routine patrol last week.
Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
Gross discovery in pizza bought from a Twin Cities Domino's
A roach, a rat, a bird — even someone’s uncle’s greasy tupeè — have been suggested on Twitter as possible answers to what was found inside a Domino’s Pizza ordered in St. Louis Park last week. Twin Cities resident Abby Honold said she ordered...
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force Arrests Multiple Men During Search Warrant
DULUTH, Minn. — Stolen handguns, body armor, drugs, and ammunition were all seized in a West Duluth home Monday afternoon. It happened on the 100 block of South 67th Avenue West during a search warrant by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force. Four men between the ages 20...
Benefit planned for small town police officer injured in Twin Cities crash
Residents in Aitkin County are raising support for a small town police officer injured in a crash in the Twin Cities last month. According to the Hill City Police Department, Officer Erik Skahl and his girlfriend, Ashley, were injured on Oct. 21 when an alleged drunk driver in a pickup truck made an illegal U-turn in front of them, causing the collision at “highway speeds.”
Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka
A married, 33-year-old woman's body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka a day after someone told police they heard "screaming" near where she was found, according to a search warrant affidavit. The woman has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as Bhumika Pathak Lisbon, of Edina. Her death hasn't...
Brooklyn Park arrest five people after break-in, murder at apartment complex
Police in Brooklyn Park arrested five people after a woman was shot and killed in her apartment early Tuesday morning. They believe everyone involved knew each other.
St. Paul woman killed after hitting deer on I-94 in Wisconsin
A St. Paul woman was killed western Wisconsin Saturday after hitting a deer and crashing into another car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 43-year-old Jessica Love was driving her Honda Civic in the left lane eastbound in St. Croix County just before 6 a.m. when she struck the deer.
Forest Lake school staffer fired after allegedly sharing inappropriate photos with students
A former staff member at a Forest Lake school has been fired after she was accused of sharing inappropriate photos with students. The staff member no longer works for the school district, according to a letter sent out by Forest Lake Area High School Principal Jim Caldwell. An investigation by the school led to an arrest on Thursday.
Authorities search Arden Hills for teen who called for help Sunday morning
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is hoping to locate a teenager who called authorities and asked for help this morning, but reportedly changed his mind and didn't show up to an arranged meeting. In a Facebook post Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said the teenager, who they identified as Allen, called...
wearegreenbay.com
Canoe with ‘free’ sign found in dumpster, sheriff in Wisconsin verifying it’s not stolen
BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in northwest Wisconsin are currently investigating if a canoe that was found in a dumpster with a ‘free’ sign on it was stolen. According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, a Polaris canoe was located in a local dumpster with a handwritten sign stating it was free.
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads authorities on wild chase across northwest Wisconsin, charges pending
BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is in custody after leading deputies in Barron County on a wild chase through a swampy area. According to a release, on November 7 at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a suspicious male on a property. Deputies responded to the area but did not locate the individual.
fox9.com
Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
Comments / 0