Not all bark is created equal, 82-year-old Butch Phillips says, and he should know. For more than 30 years, Phillips, a member of the Penobscot Nation who grew up on Indian Island, has been making birch-bark moose calls in his basement workshop, in neighboring Milford. Wabanaki hunters have long used moose calls to lure their quarry. Phillips constructs his horn-shaped, 18-inch-long calls from bark that he harvests from tribal land. For unadorned — or “plain” — calls, he uses golden-hued summer bark, which lacks the inner “rind” essential for etching. In late spring and early fall, he collects leatherier winter bark, stripping it from the tree with the dark rind intact. After a process of wetting, bending, shaping, and stitching, he begins the artistic phase: hours of carving into the rind to reveal its white underside. “Some bark is thick, some is thin. Some is stiff, some is supple,” Phillips says. “Some is good for etching, and some is not.”

MILFORD, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO