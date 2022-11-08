Read full article on original website
UMaine administrators consider big changes to Maine Day
ORONO — University of Maine administrators are considering whether to re-brand or even cancel the longstanding tradition known as Maine Day. The event was introduced by the university in 1935 to promote volunteerism and campus-based community events. However, the university’s president says in recent years, student behavior on Maine...
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
Friday and Saturday Community Calendar
Family friendly party with games, displays, food, and live music. All are welcome. A Mass to start the day at St. Martin of Tours Church, followed by a movie documenting Ernest Vienneau, who died in action and had been missing for 76 years, until his remains were laid to rest in his hometown of Millinocket in 1991.
Split decision: Portlanders welcome all cruise ship passengers, Bar Harbor votes to restrict
Voters decided the fate of Maine's cruise ship industry at the polls Tuesday in a mixed decision, with Bar Harbor residents backing tougher restrictions on visitors and Portlanders definitively deciding not to restrict the number of passengers who can disembark. Bar Harbor and Portland have debated over the last few...
Eagles heading to NCAA for first time since 2014, looking for first tournament win ever
BANGOR – For the first time in eight years, Husson men’s soccer punched a ticket to the Division III NCAA Tournament. The Eagles rode a perfect conference record into the postseason, and captured a NAC East Championship two Saturdays ago. This past weekend, a Will Feldman goal in overtime broke what had been a scoreless championship game against SUNY Delhi, and led Husson to a 1-0 victory, a conference title, and a berth in the NCAA’s. The team says that with all of the effort they have put in these past two seasons- that win meant a lot.
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
Bucksport girls soccer reacts to winning program’s first ever state championship
BUCKSPORT – Saturday was a historic day for Bucksport girls soccer- with their 2-1 win over Maranacook, the Bucks took home their first Gold Ball in program history. With the win, Bucksport capped off a perfect 18-0 season, to bring home the girls’ Class C State Championship for the first time ever. After losing 5-0 to Maranacook in the states game last year, they say the win felt pretty good in terms of redemption, and being able to grab the trophy and run it down to the fans is something they will never forget.
Central Maine’s Powers
Decades before legalization, before Purple Panty Droppers and Meatbreath, before Silver Haze and Mother of Cherries, there was Burnham RedEye, a legendary strain of cannabis grown in Burnham, Maine. High Times featured Burnham RedEye twice as its centerfold. David Letterman referenced it during a Late Show monologue that briefly put Central Maine on the then still-illicit national cannabis map. According to those in the know, Burnham RedEye held its own alongside Alaska’s Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Humboldt County California’s world-renown cultivars.
Levant Fire Chief discusses fire safety
BANGOR – Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss fire safety reminders amidst an expensive and busy upcoming winter heating season. Chief Strout discussed common misconceptions around fire safety and he shared the good news his department received following municipal election...
Victim Gets Control of Gun & Jumps Out Window During Kidnapping in Bangor, Maine
Two People Arrested for Holding a Man & Woman at Gunpoint. Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly holding a man and a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom on Court Street in Bangor, Maine. Charges for Robbery and Kidnapping. Forty-one-year-old David Bennett from Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin from...
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Biomass company files for bankruptcy
Stored Solar LLC, a West Enfield, Me.-based company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy while owing money to several companies and after receiving a $13 million bailout by Maine lawmakers. According to news reports, the company that had...
One of the Last, If Not The Last, Car Meet of the Year in Bangor
If the weather is anything like it was this past weekend, well that would be something. But beautiful warm weather or not there will be a car meet in Bangor this coming weekend. The group known as Mainely Money Pits will host a meet this Saturday between Noon and 3...
Track the votes in the 2nd Congressional race
Waldo County voters decided Tuesday, Nov. 8 between a trio of individuals appearing on the ballot to represent Maine’s Second U.S. Congressional District. Incumbent Jared Golden, a Democrat, was challenged by Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, and Tiffany Bond, an Independent.
Warming Hands and Hearts
HERMON — A local good Samaritan is making sure that no child in her community goes cold. Wanda Leavitt as been donating hand-made mittens to the Patricia A. Duran elementary school for at least seven years according to the school’s principal Melissa Davis . Leavitt’s most recent contribution...
Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help
AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
A Penobscot Elder Keeps the Tradition of Birch-Bark Moose Calls Alive
Not all bark is created equal, 82-year-old Butch Phillips says, and he should know. For more than 30 years, Phillips, a member of the Penobscot Nation who grew up on Indian Island, has been making birch-bark moose calls in his basement workshop, in neighboring Milford. Wabanaki hunters have long used moose calls to lure their quarry. Phillips constructs his horn-shaped, 18-inch-long calls from bark that he harvests from tribal land. For unadorned — or “plain” — calls, he uses golden-hued summer bark, which lacks the inner “rind” essential for etching. In late spring and early fall, he collects leatherier winter bark, stripping it from the tree with the dark rind intact. After a process of wetting, bending, shaping, and stitching, he begins the artistic phase: hours of carving into the rind to reveal its white underside. “Some bark is thick, some is thin. Some is stiff, some is supple,” Phillips says. “Some is good for etching, and some is not.”
