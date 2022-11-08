WVU Beard Growing Contest continues as longest running Mountaineer Week event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – No Shave November? That’s nothing to students that participated in WVU’s Beard Growing Contest on Monday.

Thirteen students did a clean shave in late September and then gathered in WVU’s Mountainlair on Nov. 7 to put their beards to the test; top finishers win cash prizes. Their beards were judged and graded by faculty members on different levels like grooming and thickness.

WVU Beard Growing Contest participants (WBOY – Image)

The event has been running since 1949 and is the longest-running Mountaineer Week event .

WVU freshman and Clarksburg native Jackson Howe entered the contest based on a suggestion by WVU Mountaineer Mary Roush.

“Yeah, it’s a little crazy, I never heard anything about it before and then Mary the Mountaineer convinced me to do it and I thought, why not and did it,” Howe said.

Howe during the Beard Growing Contest on Monday (WBOY – Image) Howe when he entered the contest in September (Courtesy of WVU)

While others had a game plan entering the event, Howe just let his facial hair grow naturally.

“I usually don’t have a beard,” Howe said. “(For this) I just let it grow because I usually shave quite often.”

Howe said he plans on keeping the beard for No Shave November. He also plans on entering the event next year as well.

