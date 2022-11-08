Read full article on original website
Bulls Rebound to Beat Raptors Behind Adjustments, Zach LaVine Outburst
10 observations: LaVine leads script-flip win over Raps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls knew they had to adjust after aggressive defensive schemes and tenacity on the offensive glass propelled the Raptors to a 113-104 win in the first game of Sunday and Monday's same opponent back-to-back between the conference foes.
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
Grizzlies get help from broadcast team, beat Spurs in OT
The Grizzlies won a close game on Wednesday night over San Antonio, and got help from Bally Sports broadcasters Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight in overtime. Related stories: Grizzlies Mailbag: Dillon Brooks reaction, Jaren Jackson Jr. expectations Box score: Grizzlies 124, Spurs 122 (OT)
Josh Hart hits 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Portland Trail Blazers over Miami Heat, 110-107: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons back to the lineup Monday night in Miami, but it was Josh Hart who delivered the game-winning basket. Hart hit a three-pointer from the left corner as time expired to give the Blazers a 110-107 victory. The electric shot came...
ESPN
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan reflects on the importance of getting teammates other than Zach LaVine going
When teams can win a game despite an off night from one of their best players, they will take it without hesitation. That’s what happened to the Chicago Bulls on Monday’s 111-97 home victory against the Toronto Raptors. The Bulls got some payback after letting Sunday’s game in...
ESPN
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
Brooklyn Nets hiring of Jacque Vaughn sends NBA Twitter into frenzy
The NBA world is filled with questions and confusion as the Brooklyn Nets announced they are hiring Jacque Vaughn as the new head coach. Since the Nets parted ways with Steve Nash on Nov. 1, fans have banked on receiving Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka as head coach after reports swarmed the internet. However, with Udoka’s one-year suspension this offseason, “strong voices” reportedly urged Nets owner Joe Tsai to halt the intended hire of Udoka, considering other complications surrounding the team, particularly Kyrie Irving.
ESPN
Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
ESPN
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
ESPN
Doncic extends 30-point streak to 9, Mavs edge Nets 96-94
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16...
Caleb Jones stepping up in brother Seth's absence
When Seth Jones was ruled out 3-4 weeks because of a right thumb injury, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said it was going to be a "committee" to replace his minutes. But one player that's stepped up in Jones' absence, ironically, is his younger brother Caleb. In his last seven...
Randle, Knicks rain 3s down on Timberwolves in convincing win
MINNEAPOLIS -- Julius Randle scored 31 points and had eight of New York's season-high 19 3-pointers, and the Knicks cruised to a 120-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.Jalen Brunson pitched in 23 points and eight assists, RJ Barrett had 22 points and Obi Toppin scored 15 points off the bench for the Knicks (5-5), who built a lead as big as 27 points in the second quarter and never encountered any resistance.Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting with 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves (5-6), who faced a deficit of double-digit points over...
WKYC
Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
CBS Sports
Raptors vs. Rockets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Toronto Raptors will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Raptors are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home. Toronto received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 111-97 to the Chicago Bulls. A silver lining...
Would Hawks have been a playoff team last year under Richardson?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How would last season's roster have done with Luke Richardson as the head coach? What kind of culture is Richardson building and how will it help the rebuild? What's the record for most goalies used in a single season? Should we not be that worried about the Blackhawks' hot start to the season? The guys answer that and more.
ESPN
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
How experience helped Justin Fields take big leap
Over the past three weeks, Justin Fields has taken an enormous leap leading the Bears offense. The most obvious area of growth has been as a runner. Fields has always been a big playmaker, but he’s acted more decisively of late, and it’s turned into more big gains, more consistently, culminating in his NFL record-breaking 178 rushing yards against the Dolphins. Fields has also improved as a passer. Over the first six weeks, he completed 54.8% of his passes for 144 yards, 0.7 touchdowns, 0.8 interceptions and a 72.7 QB rating on a per game basis. Over the last three weeks each of those categories has improved. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 151 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0.3 interceptions and a 104.7 QB rating.
Source: League admits two missed calls in Dolphins game
The NFL admitted officials made a couple of mistakes in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins, according to a team source. After the game, the Bears sent plays into the league office for review, as they do after every game. Those plays include some where they believed the refs missed a call, and plays where they believe refs made the right call. But two decisions in particular caught the attention of everyone watching the shootout between Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa: a defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, and the decision not to throw a flag on Keion Crossen for interfering with Chase Claypool on a deep ball a few minutes later.
