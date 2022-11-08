Read full article on original website
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4. The jackpot, which has a cash...
Powerball Ticket Sold in California Snags Record $2.04B Win
"By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridgeSomeone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.“Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing...
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/7/2022)
UPDATE: Powerball winning numbers drawn for record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay. See the results. The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs on Monday night. This time the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The jackpot jumped again...
Gizmodo
If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning
Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
Powerball winning numbers finally dropped, jackpot raised to $2.04B
There's one winning ticket for the $2B Powerball jackpot!
Powerball the most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
Check your tickets: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday’s $1.6B Powerball jackpot
The largest-ever Powerball jackpot in history stood at over $1.6 billion when the numbers were drawn Saturday night. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball number 20. >> More: Check the Powerball website to see if any winning tickets were sold...
1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce
If the winner opts for the cash payout, they'll get an estimated $997.6 million lump sum.
How to stay anonymous if you win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot prize
The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion as of Wednesday morning, with the drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday night. The winner, though, might not want their luck publicized, for fear of harassment from others and requests for money. Massachusetts isn’t one of the at least nine states...
Wife making Walmart run comes home with winning South Carolina lottery ticket instead
She picked up her husband at home and made a beeline to cash the prize, lottery officials said.
Here are the numbers for the delayed Powerball drawing for Nov. 7, 2022
The Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $1.9 billion. The cash value is $929.1 million. The winning numbers were drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, after a technical problem delayed the Monday drawing. The delay was due to a participating lottery needing more time to complete the required security protocols....
NBC New York
Is There a Strategy for Choosing Powerball Numbers? 8 Tips Ahead of Tonight's Drawing
Now it's getting serious. The jackpot climbed to $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, marking the fifth-largest prize in the game's history and the eighth-largest lottery prize overall. Sure, millions will play. But there's good news. First, you've got a better shot at winning the Powerball jackpot (1...
Major update on unclaimed Powerball jackpot after warning to check lottery tickets and twist in Mega Millions $494m win
A WINNING Powerball lottery ticket with a $50,000 prize has gone unclaimed and is now expired, said lottery officials. A ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing in Northwest Indiana wasn’t turned in for payment that the Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline. The ticket matched four...
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
WFMZ-TV Online
One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian
One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida that was battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida, the...
When Is the Next Powerball Drawing?
The Powerball jackpot is growing to epic proportions with an estimated value of $1.5 billion and a cash payout of $745.9 million. This was after there was no winner for Wednesday night’s drawing, ABC News reports. The lucky numbers for Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion estimated jackpot were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball number was 23 and the powerplay number was 2.
