Rainbow Wahine suffer heartbreaking 61-60 loss at Oregon State in season opener

The University of Hawaii womenâ€™s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 61-60 loss at Oregon State to open their 2022-23 season.

The Rainbow Wahine, who led by as many as 13 points in the first half, trailed by as many as ten in the second half but battled back behind the play of guards Lily Wahinekapu and Deajah Phillips who each scored 12 points.

With 24 seconds remaining, Olivia Davis hit a jumper to tie the game at 60.

Following a missed driving layup attempt by the Beavers, players from both teams chased after a loose ball as the clock expired, however, after a review Phillips was called for a foul on the loose ball and OSUâ€™s Noelle Mannen was put on the free throw line where she would hit one of two shots to take a 61-60 lead.

The Rainbows, got the ball at mid-court with .04 remaining on the clock and a desperation heave by Davies was off the mark.

Oregon State was led by Talia von Oelhoffen who scored 14 points with six rebounds and six assists. She is the daughter of Molokai native, former NFL defensive lineman Kimo von Oelhoffen.

Up next for the Rainbow Wahine, theyâ€™ll close out their season opening two game road trip at Portland on Wednesday at 3:00pm HST.