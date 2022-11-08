Read full article on original website
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
WSYX ABC6
Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
With Ohio voting so heavily Republican, can anyone still argue that it’s a gerrymandered state? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican U.S. House candidates led in 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules. But in statewide offices, Republicans swept with 60% or more of...
wcbe.org
After a night of GOP wins, Ohio Democrats ask themselves 'what went wrong?'
Republicans won big in Ohio, as they have in midterm elections going back to 1994 — with the exception of a Democratic wave year in 2006 — and Ohio Democrats got crushed in statewide races, from the top of the ticket on down. While redistricting helped candidates for...
WFMJ.com
Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection
Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Election Results 2022
The results are in and another election has come to a close here in Columbus. Although Ohio certainly experienced a “red wave”, election night didn’t go quite as planned for republicans around the country. Although some races are still yet too close to call, the predicted overwhelming majority the GOP had been counting on did not materialize.
WSYX ABC6
Incumbent Mike DeWine defeats Nan Whaley in Ohio gubernatorial race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican Mike DeWine has won a second term as Ohio's governor. DeWine defeated Democrat Nan Whaley, who was trying to become the first woman to be elected governor of the Buckeye State. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed Tuesday night. DeWine...
Delaware Gazette
Republicans win in county, state
Delaware County, like the state of Ohio overall, continued its recent reputation as a red state in the Nov. 8 general election, with Republicans sweeping the major races. Close to home, Republican Beth Lear was the winner of the Ohio House of Representatives 61st District race over Democrat Louise Valentine. Lear will be representing residents in eastern Delaware County, as well as Centerburg and Fredericktown. Lear and Valentine were on the ballots in Berkshire, Genoa, Harlem, Kingston, Orange, Porter and Trenton townships, the city of Sunbury, the northern-most portions of Columbus and Westerville, and the village of Galena.
Sara Carruthers retains Ohio State House seat over 19-year-old candidate
Sam Lawrence, a Toledo-native-turned-Oxford-resident while attending Miami University, campaigned against Rep. Sara Carruthers.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term after facing her toughest challenge in decades, while longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot lost his seat in a newly redrawn district. The victories for Democrats on Tuesday were rare bright spots in...
spectrumnews1.com
What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans
Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
‘A tale of two states:’ Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities
Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
Ohio breaks early voting record
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio set a record for early and absentee voting in a midterm election this year. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, more than 1.55 million Ohioans either voted early or requested an absentee ballot for the midterm election, an increase of 3.9% over 2018, which was also a […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Election Coverage: Issue 2 has passed in Ohio
OHIO —– Issue 2 has passed. The state constitutional amendment prohibits local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. This would require that “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
WSYX ABC6
Ohio reports under 10,900 COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported under 10,900 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, the state has reported 10,865 cases, 521 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 33 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 8 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 12,262 new...
Election Results from Northeast Ohio
Click here for results from your county and statewide
