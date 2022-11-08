WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Josh Tetens will be sworn into office on January 1, 2023, but what will he be doing in the meantime?. “I hope that there will be a very good, positive transition with the current administration. To help us prepare for that, we’re ready on January first to take over and move cases,” says McLennan County District Attorney elect, Josh Tetens.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO