Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Related
KWTX
Authorities investigate deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) -Authorities are investigating a deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin. It happened at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 5000 block of Highway 7 East. The road was temporarily shut down, but has since reopened. Texas DPS troopers, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marlin...
Suspect in hospital after officer-involved shooting in Troy
TROY, Texas — The suspect in Monday night's officer-involved shooting that happened in Troy was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the Temple Police Department. A large police presence formed is near Love's Travel Stop in Troy, off the IH-35 Frontage Road. According to the authorities, at least one...
fox44news.com
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life saving measures...
fox44news.com
Woman inmate charged after jail officer’s leg broken
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old woman who was already in the McLennan County Jail on other charges is now facing additional felony charges after a corrections officer was seriously injured. Tiana Mercedes Mayes was served with charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony after...
DPS dedicates highway memorial sign to Groesbeck trooper shot, killed in 2021
GROESBECK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety dedicated a DPS aircraft and highway memorial sign to the late Groesbeck Trooper Chad Walker on Tuesday. Walker died in the line of duty in 2021. He stopped to assist a driver, identified as 36-year-old DeArthur Pinson Jr., who was stopped on FM 2448 and Highway 84 on March 31 that year.
fox44news.com
Woman chased by man with machete
ROSS, Texas (FOX44) – McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies have filed charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 58-year-old man accused of chasing and threatening a woman with a machete, then hitting her with the sheath instead. Kenneth Peterson remained in the McLennan County Jail on...
Central Texas family 'pleads for justice' in unsolved murder of 19-year-old
"Who gave you the right to take the life of somebody else for your own pleasure?" A Central Texas family is still pleading for justice in the unsolved murder of 19-year-old Alondra Santiago.
fox44news.com
Grand Jury indicts 2 Bell County men for woman’s murder
Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted two men for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. Christian Lamar Weston and Demario Jabar Moore are both in the Bell County Jail. Officers found N’Gaojia and another victim in the 13000 block of St. HWY 195...
fox44news.com
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Falls County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, which occurred on Highway 7 – near FM 2958, just east of Marlin. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that the victim – identified as Christopher Yarbro, of Robinson – was struck by the vehicle and pronounced dead. The next of kin has been notified.
Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
Central Texas man dead after crashing in front of grocery store: Lorena police
Bass was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley.
Burglary suspects at large, 1 arrest made: Temple police
Two unidentified suspects remain at large after escaping officers during a store burglary, police said.
KWTX
Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities identified Jimmy Nelson Bass, 79, of Robinson, Texas, as the driver pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover in a retention pond near the Brookshire Brothers Grocery store. The man was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who ordered an autopsy...
fox44news.com
Future plan for McLennan County DA’s Office
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Josh Tetens will be sworn into office on January 1, 2023, but what will he be doing in the meantime?. “I hope that there will be a very good, positive transition with the current administration. To help us prepare for that, we’re ready on January first to take over and move cases,” says McLennan County District Attorney elect, Josh Tetens.
fox44news.com
Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him. Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
KWTX
Man found guilty of setting puppy on fire, left in Killeen dumpster to appear in sentencing trial
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the suspects involved in an animal cruelty case that involved setting a puppy on fire is set to appear at a sentencing trial on Tuesday. Alex Manuel Cruz will appear in a Bell County courtroom. In April Cruz and Kieshsaw Rodriguez Aquino were indicted...
Taylor Parker case: Woman convicted of killing pregnant mom sentenced to death
NEW BOSTON, Texas (TCD) -- A 29-year-old woman was recently sentenced to death for the October 2020 murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. On Oct. 3, Taylor Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock, who was found "on the ground, in the living room of the house face down with a large abundance of what appeared to be blood throughout the house." Parker stabbed and strangled the victim to death before cutting Reagan’s unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, out.
fox44news.com
Three arrested after shots fired in Valley Mills Dr. parking lot
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report three men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired. Police went to the 400 block of North Valley Mills Drive at 1:53 a.m. Saturday and spotted a truck burning donuts in a parking lot. Officers said shots were being fired by the occupants of the vehicle.
fox44news.com
Man injured while changing bus tire on roadside
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after receiving injuries while changing a tire on a charter bus. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the scene on Sunday evening – at southbound Interstate 35 West, just north of Itasca. A man was injured while changing a tire on a charter bus that broke down. The patient was airlifted, by Air Evac, to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is not known.
Comments / 0