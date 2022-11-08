ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Authorities investigate deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) -Authorities are investigating a deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin. It happened at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 5000 block of Highway 7 East. The road was temporarily shut down, but has since reopened. Texas DPS troopers, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marlin...
MARLIN, TX
KCEN

Suspect in hospital after officer-involved shooting in Troy

TROY, Texas — The suspect in Monday night's officer-involved shooting that happened in Troy was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the Temple Police Department. A large police presence formed is near Love's Travel Stop in Troy, off the IH-35 Frontage Road. According to the authorities, at least one...
TROY, TX
fox44news.com

Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder

Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life saving measures...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Woman inmate charged after jail officer’s leg broken

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old woman who was already in the McLennan County Jail on other charges is now facing additional felony charges after a corrections officer was seriously injured. Tiana Mercedes Mayes was served with charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony after...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Woman chased by man with machete

ROSS, Texas (FOX44) – McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies have filed charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 58-year-old man accused of chasing and threatening a woman with a machete, then hitting her with the sheath instead. Kenneth Peterson remained in the McLennan County Jail on...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Grand Jury indicts 2 Bell County men for woman’s murder

Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted two men for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. Christian Lamar Weston and Demario Jabar Moore are both in the Bell County Jail. Officers found N’Gaojia and another victim in the 13000 block of St. HWY 195...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Falls County

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Falls County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, which occurred on Highway 7 – near FM 2958, just east of Marlin. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that the victim – identified as Christopher Yarbro, of Robinson – was struck by the vehicle and pronounced dead. The next of kin has been notified.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities identified Jimmy Nelson Bass, 79, of Robinson, Texas, as the driver pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover in a retention pond near the Brookshire Brothers Grocery store. The man was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who ordered an autopsy...
LORENA, TX
fox44news.com

Future plan for McLennan County DA’s Office

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Josh Tetens will be sworn into office on January 1, 2023, but what will he be doing in the meantime?. “I hope that there will be a very good, positive transition with the current administration. To help us prepare for that, we’re ready on January first to take over and move cases,” says McLennan County District Attorney elect, Josh Tetens.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him. Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
KILLEEN, TX
truecrimedaily

Taylor Parker case: Woman convicted of killing pregnant mom sentenced to death

NEW BOSTON, Texas (TCD) -- A 29-year-old woman was recently sentenced to death for the October 2020 murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. On Oct. 3, Taylor Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock, who was found "on the ground, in the living room of the house face down with a large abundance of what appeared to be blood throughout the house." Parker stabbed and strangled the victim to death before cutting Reagan’s unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, out.
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Three arrested after shots fired in Valley Mills Dr. parking lot

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report three men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired. Police went to the 400 block of North Valley Mills Drive at 1:53 a.m. Saturday and spotted a truck burning donuts in a parking lot. Officers said shots were being fired by the occupants of the vehicle.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man injured while changing bus tire on roadside

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after receiving injuries while changing a tire on a charter bus. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the scene on Sunday evening – at southbound Interstate 35 West, just north of Itasca. A man was injured while changing a tire on a charter bus that broke down. The patient was airlifted, by Air Evac, to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is not known.
ITASCA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy