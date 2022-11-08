ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Operation Keiki Shield: Multiple arrests in Hawai’i

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6xOz_0j2Ue2KG00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Nov. 7, the Naval Criminal Investigation Service announced four more arrests in a multiagency initiative to tackle child sex trafficking in Hawai’i. Since 2019, the taskforce has arrested 28 suspects and achieved 16 convictions, according to NCIS.

“Through the concerted efforts of the Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and its federal, state and local partners, Hawaii’s keiki are provided greater protection from the predatory actions of child sex offenders,” said Attorney General Holly Shikada.

According to NCIS, amongst those arrested from the Aug. 26-28 undercover operation was one National Guard member, two Sailors and one soldier.

“The investigation and prosecution of these cases can be both physically and emotionally difficult and demanding, so we thank the men and women of these agencies who tirelessly work to hold these sexual predators accountable,” said Shikada.

NCIS said that in the undercover operation all four subjects utilized digital platforms and devices to pursue their solicitations of sex, each believing they were communicating with a child.

“NCIS extends sincere gratitude to our ICAC partners for their continued efforts to protect vulnerable children from online predators,” said Special Agent in Charge Barbara Jackson of the NCIS Hawai’i Field Office.

According to a report released in 2020 by the Hawai’i state government, child sex trafficking in Hawai’i impacts a wide range of individuals and groups.

The study found that 39 percent of victims of child sex trafficking had experienced homelessness. With regard to addiction and mental health, 44 percent claimed to have a dependency and 70 percent reported a mental health issue.

Of those children, more than 55 percent identified as having been trafficked for labor as well, according to the report.

“Along with our Task Force partners, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations remains vigilant and is committed to identifying and investigating military members who use the internet to harm children,” said Special Agent Rhoshonda McGruder, Commander, AFOSI Detachment 601, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The operation was conducted as part of the Hawai’i Department of the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The task force included personnel from NCIS, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, the Marine Corps Criminal Investigation Division, the Coast Guard Investigative Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Secret Service and the Honolulu Police Department.

“We continue to bring all our investigative capabilities to those who seek to harm keiki in Hawai’i,” said Special Agent in Charge John F. Tobon of HSI Honolulu. “This predator operation serves as a warning that HSI and its law enforcement partners will work diligently to protect our children.”

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

4 Hawaii service members arrested as part of operation targeting child predators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency operation aimed at stopping child predators has led to the arrests of four people in Hawaii. Those arrested include one National Guard member, two sailors and one solider. They were arrested between Aug. 26 through 28. Officials have not released the suspects’ identities. Authorities...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Man testifies about Hawaii beating he says was hate crime

HONOLULU (AP) — A white man who says he was a victim of a hate crime when two Native Hawaiian men assaulted him while he was fixing up a home he purchased in their remote Maui village testified Wednesday that his attackers were racially motivated, even though he conceded that no racist comments can be heard in video taken during the 2014 beating.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii hate crime trial begins for beating of white man

HONOLULU (AP) — Lawyers representing two Native Hawaiian men don't dispute they brutally assaulted a white man who purchased a house in their remote village on the island of Maui. They acknowledged the 2014 attack was wrong, but they said it wasn't a hate crime, as U.S. prosecutors allege.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Police seek public help finding teen runaway

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 17-year-old runaway. Chance Lebehn of Captain Cook, was last seen at his residence on Māmalahoa Highway in Captain Cook at 10 p.m. on Oct. 23. He is described as having a slim build, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 to 150 pounds, with buzzed-cut black hair and dark brown eyes.
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,288 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,288 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 847 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 177 on the Big Island, 61 on Kauai, 130 on Maui, one on Molokai and 72 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 364,122. The state death […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 people seriously injured in crash on Farrington Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after two people were seriously injured in a crash overnight on Farrington Highway. The two-vehicle crash happened near Makua Cave on the leeward coast. HNN was told one of the vehicles involved may have flipped a couple times. So far, there has been no...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection

It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Maui Police ask for help finding missing Waiehu Man

WAIEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Maui Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Waiehu man. Joseph Magaoay, 52, was reported missing on Saturday, Nov. 5 by family members. Family members say they last saw him loading up a green Pelican brand kayak and fishing gear into his truck in Waiehu on Monday, Oct. 31.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of November 7)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis has your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808. Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Tropical Storm Nicole forces evacuations in Bahamas, Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole forced people from their homes in the Bahamas and threatened to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday, shutting down theme parks and airports while prompting evacuation orders that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Hundreds of people...
FLORIDA STATE
KHON2

KHON2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy