$1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing held Tuesday morning after delay

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing was delayed due to a technical issue. But the winning numbers were revealed Tuesday morning.

The jackpot is worth an estimated $1.9 billion.

The numbers were supposed to be drawn at around 11 p.m. Monday but were announced at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“The Powerball lotteries take pride in the strict standards of this game and our rules require that the drawing be delayed until we can ensure that all game procedures have been successfully completed,” the Powerball drawing host said Monday night.

California Lottery tweeted that the drawing was delayed because a participating lottery needed extra time “to complete the required security protocols.”

Powerball is played in 45 states. It’s also played in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Officials did not specify which participating lottery needed the extra time.

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” California Lottery tweeted. “When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available.”

Powerball drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.

This story includes reporting from the Associated Press.

