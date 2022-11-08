$1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing held Tuesday morning after delay
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing was delayed due to a technical issue. But the winning numbers were revealed Tuesday morning.
The jackpot is worth an estimated $1.9 billion.Powerball: Here are the winning numbers for the $1.9 billion jackpot
The numbers were supposed to be drawn at around 11 p.m. Monday but were announced at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
“The Powerball lotteries take pride in the strict standards of this game and our rules require that the drawing be delayed until we can ensure that all game procedures have been successfully completed,” the Powerball drawing host said Monday night.
California Lottery tweeted that the drawing was delayed because a participating lottery needed extra time “to complete the required security protocols.”Powerball: These numbers have been drawn most since the last jackpot
Powerball is played in 45 states. It’s also played in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Officials did not specify which participating lottery needed the extra time.
“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” California Lottery tweeted. “When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available.”
Powerball drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.
Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ:
- Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 sold in Brooklyn
- NJ Powerball winner takes home $1 million prize; 16 others won $50k
- New York, New Jersey win big in Powerball despite no jackpot
- 3 Take 5 lottery tickets worth $11,000 each sold in NY
- NY lottery ticket worth $313,715 sold
This story includes reporting from the Associated Press.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 40