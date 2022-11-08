Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
Related
Hutto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lyndon B Johnson High School football team will have a game with Thorndale High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
fox44news.com
Killeen High School’s Taleiyah Gibbs signs with Howard University
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — On National Signing Day, Taleiyah Gibbs signed with the Howard University Women’s Basketball team. Gibbs does so following a senior year in which she averaged 21.6 points per game on her way to the 12-6A Offensive Player of the Year honor.
UT football fans will experience winter chill at Saturday’s TCU game
The strongest cold front of the season arrives Friday, setting the stage for a very chilly night at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium as the Horns take on TCU. -- David Yeomans
Texas Longhorns jump six spots in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Longhorns, who debuted at No. 24 in this year's first set of rankings last week, jumped six spots to No. 18. The squad moved back into the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll as well, also to No. 18 after being out of the polls the previous week.
National Letter of Intent signing days: Central Texas athletes make college commitments official
For basketball players, the early signing period runs from Wednesday to Nov. 16, and all other athletes who are playing NCAA sports outside of football can sign NLIs from Wednesday to August 1, 2023.
Talented Basketball Recruit Commits to Texas AM
The Aggies picked up a commitment from Class of 2023 guard Bryce Lindsay, one of the country's top 200 prospects.
fox7austin.com
Texas Women's Basketball's Aaliyah Moore shows us how team fuels up for games
The number three ranked Longhorns will play their first game of the season Friday in their new home at the Moody Center. Aaliyah Moore joins us with the scoop on how the team fuels their victories.
3 key injured TCU players ahead of Texas football matchup
For the third straight game, Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a top-25 ranked opponent when it faces the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 12. Texas will host TCU at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a night game on Nov. 12, with the kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m.
247Sports
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian sounds off on Gary Patterson as Longhorns get ready for TCU
Texas special assistant Gary Patterson could have a little extra juice this week as the Longhorns prepare to take on his former school in TCU. And Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that the long-time TCU coach has been a tremendous resource for the Longhorns. “It's been great for Coach Pete...
Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn Nation always thought Gary Patterson spent more time game-planning for Texas when he was the head coach at TCU, resulting in Patterson’s 7-3 record against the Longhorns once the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. So naturally, one of the first questions Steve Sarkisian...
Reports: 2023 Commit Colton Vasek Projected to Decommit from Oklahoma, Flip to Texas
The Austin prospect is a Texas legacy player who has been committed to the Sooners since Aug. 1, but recruiting analysts now predict he'll be a Longhorn.
Predicting Texas football’s next 2023 commit after 4-Star Colton Vasek
A big week for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is bound to continue into the weekend. So far this week, Texas has amassed an insane visitor list for the highly anticipated matchup against the undefeated and No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs and flipped one key commit from the rival Oklahoma Sooners.
Elite 2024 DE Simmons to Visit Austin Saturday | Longhorns Recruiting Tracker
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
Winning of any kind, anywhere is one thing, but it's a whole other thing when your win can equate to your bank account skyrocketing by, let's say, $1 million.
fox7austin.com
Spring-like weather ends today, cold front on its way
AUSTIN, Texas - Big weather changes are coming! Today will be the last Spring-like day for at least two weeks. We have a series of cold fronts taking aim at Texas in the coming days. The first one will arrive on Friday and it means business. Today the front does...
Lanes blocked on I-35 NB in Round Rock after multi-vehicle crash
Lanes are blocked on Interstate 35 northbound in Round Rock due to a multi-vehicle wreck, police said.
kwhi.com
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT
Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a pedestrian accident occurred in Austin on Sunday. The crash happened off the northbound I-35 service road near Grand Avenue Parkway at around 12:30 a.m.
Local workers hired by MVP Event Staffing for F1 say they haven’t been paid
Some of the people working with a contractor at the Formula 1 Grand Prix race say they still haven't been paid.
This place serves the best chicken sandwich in Texas: report
There is a reason that the chicken sandwich war is so popular: everyone loves chicken sandwiches and for good reason.
Comments / 0