Manor, TX

High School Football PRO

Hutto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lyndon B Johnson High School football team will have a game with Thorndale High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
FanSided

3 key injured TCU players ahead of Texas football matchup

For the third straight game, Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a top-25 ranked opponent when it faces the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 12. Texas will host TCU at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a night game on Nov. 12, with the kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m.
fox7austin.com

Spring-like weather ends today, cold front on its way

AUSTIN, Texas - Big weather changes are coming! Today will be the last Spring-like day for at least two weeks. We have a series of cold fronts taking aim at Texas in the coming days. The first one will arrive on Friday and it means business. Today the front does...
kwhi.com

TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT

Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
