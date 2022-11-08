Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Human remains found in rural Gaston County, police say
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday morning. According to the agency, a hunter reported finding the remains around 11:30 a.m. along Aderholdt Road, near Gaston-Webbs Chapel Road. That area is just northeast of Cherryville and southeast of the Crouse community. For...
WBTV
Atrium Health to serve as Presenting Sponsor For Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As America’s Home for Racing transforms into America’s Home for the Holidays and Charlotte Motor Speedway prepares to welcome Christmas revelers for the 13th season of the wildly popular Speedway Christmas drive-through light show, officials announced that Atrium Health will serve as the presenting sponsor of this spectacular event.
Resident at University City off-campus apartments doesn’t feel safe
CHARLOTTE — A resident said that he and other UNC Charlotte students who rent from the off-campus Boulevard 98 apartments do not feel safe. “I feel like he’s going to be hurt and jumped where someone is going to try to take something from him,” the resident’s mother said.
WBTV
Iredell family scammed of $28,000 for terminally ill daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had brought them together. “She cried a lot with me and in the beginning, she was very compassionate,” McKee said. Domenick was the director of the upcoming Lake Norman Festival and...
WBTV
Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Marathon: Your donations needed!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Marathon with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is back and your help is needed to help provide for those in our community. WBTV News is proud to be the television media partner for this year’s Harvest Feast Food and Fund...
WBTV
New Charlotte Center City mural showcases contributions of late civil rights leader
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hidden beneath Charlotte’s skyline is a new addition of a community art creation that does more than imitate life. It also is a reflection of our history. J Tanya Adams of West End Partners was one of the driving forces behind an effort designed to...
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Gets New Name
Charlotte Metro Credit Union will now be called Skyla Credit Union, but that new name has some scratching their heads. For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Toni Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment Biz Worthy. MarshallTerry: Okay, Tony, so what are some people...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”
I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
Gaston County woman wins $310,492 playing NC lottery
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot in the North Carolina lottery. Lottery officials said Deborah Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
WBTV
Illness closes four Anson Co. schools for rest of week
WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Four Anson County schools are transitioning to remote learning due to illnesses among staff and students, according to district staff. Anson High, Anson Middle, Anson Elementary and Peachland-Polkton Elementary schools will be closed Nov. 9 and 10 with Nov. 11 an already-planned holiday. Students will learn...
North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
18-year-old dies after being hit by car in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died after being by a vehicle on Monday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road in Chester County around 6:56 p.m. on Monday. Two people, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking near the...
WBTV
Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
WBTV
5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County
UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WBTV
Unusually high number of flue cases in York County
WBTV
Cornelius fire displaces family of four
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight. Police say they were patrolling the neighborhood when they saw the fire just after midnight Thursday on Smith Circle. They notified the family and fire crews. The family said they had a smoke detector, but...
WBTV
Manufacturing Day a success in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC celebrated its fifth year of MFG DAY with a full week of activities from Oct. 17-21 in partnership with Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS). All week, middle and high school students toured Rowan County manufacturing operations – both in-person and digitally. Participants included...
WBTV
Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error
cn2.com
Rock Hill’s First Luxury Apartments Host Grand Opening
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s first luxury living apartments are officially open and ready for new tenants. A ribbon cutting took place earlier this week to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Exchange at Rock Hill that is located at the corner of White Street and Dave Lyle Voulevard.
WBTV
The latest in food news with Unpretentious Palate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The holiday season is here and there’s always so much going on in the food world this time of year. Kristen Wile with Unpretentious Palate is here this morning, bringing us the latest in food news and trends by way of “courses.”. Course...
