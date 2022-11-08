Read full article on original website
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
Better call Seoul: U.S. watches nervously as Europe turns to South Korea for weapons
Poland is spending billions, and other countries are expected to follow.
U.S. cautioned Germany against a Chinese controlling stake in Hamburg port
MUNSTER, Germany, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States cautioned Germany against allowing China to obtain a controlling stake in a Hamburg port terminal, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday, in a deal that has been seen as a gauge of how far Germany is willing to toughen its stance on its top trading partner.
Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls
A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Alibaba’s Jack Ma and China’s super-rich see billions wiped off fortunes as economy slows
China’s super-rich saw their wealth tumble by the most in over two decades this year, as the Russia-Ukraine war, Beijing’s zero-Covid measures and falling mainland and Hong Kong stock markets pummeled fortunes, according to an annual rich list. The Hurun rich list, which ranks China’s wealthiest people with...
Why China Might Draw Singapore Into a Taiwan Fight
While Singapore houses U.S. military personnel, the nation maintains close ties with Beijing, and its role in a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan is uncertain. SINGAPORE—Singapore’s Sembawang area is quiet compared to the rest of the city-state. The glass, concrete, and mirror jungles of southern Singapore’s skyline are out of sight, miles to the south. In their place on the northern edge of the island are white stucco, black shuttered villas with wide lawns, and mango trees, where packs of monkeys cause a ruckus as they run through yards and over houses, testing the sturdiness of both trash bins and ceramic roof tiles. Old air raid shelters, long ago filled in and grassed over, also dot the neighborhood, testifying to Singapore’s World War II history. The irony of the shelters is that they saw little, if any, use in World War II; the Japanese conquest of the island was simply too quick.
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The 13 richest people in China lost $12.7 billion on Monday alone, per Bloomberg. Their losses were due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term in office. Investors fear the economic fallout from Xi's Covid-zero stance and 'common prosperity' agenda. The richest people in China lost...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
China Says Don't Interfere as U.S. Navy Warns Taiwan War Could Be This Year
"The U.S. needs to be fully aware of the extreme importance and highly sensitive nature of the Taiwan question," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
China stages historic air show under cloud of zero-COVID
BEIJING (Reuters) -China staged a low-key but historic debut of its C919 civil jet at its biggest air show on Tuesday, with some delegates unable to attend the scaled-down event because of Beijing’s zero-COVID policy as cases reached the highest level in six months.
Germany's leader and top CEOs have arrived in Beijing. They need China more than ever
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will arrive in China on Friday with a team of corporate leaders and a clear signal: it wants to keep doing business with the world's second largest economy.
American companies increasingly look outside of China after Covid
Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
China 'Reheats' $17 Billion Airbus Deals During Scholz Visit
BEIJING/PARIS (Reuters) -China on Friday formally announced existing deals for Airbus jets worth $17 billion, in what experts described as an effort to showcase a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that caught the European planemaker and China-watchers off guard. China's state buying agency CASC said it had signed a...
Germany to block Chinese takeover of semiconductor firm ERS Electronic - Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government will block a prospective Chinese takeover of the German semiconductor firm ERS Electronic due to security concerns, the Handelsblatt newspaper said on Wednesday, citing government sources. ERS Electronic declined comment. It was not immediately clear which Chinese company was interested in buying...
What China’s Military Reshuffle Means for Asia
At a minimum, China’s neighbors need to remain careful in this new era. On October 23, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) selected new members for its top ruling organs in the 20th National Congress. A sizable number of the CCP’s Central Committee members come from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). In addition, China’s supreme military administrative establishment, the Central Military Commission (CMC), underwent a comprehensive reshuffle, and four new members joined. This reshuffle in China’s higher military leadership reflects Beijing’s shifting threat perceptions in the Indo-Pacific. It may yield a variation in China’s military modernization objectives, further influencing the regional security situation.
The US has pledged full military protection against the DPRK to its allies Japan and South Korea
The United States will use all its military capabilities "including nuclear, conventional and missile defense" to protect its allies Japan and South Korea, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said today.
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
Alibaba and stocks of Chinese companies that trade in the US climbed Tuesday following an unconfirmed social report the Chinese government may be moving toward shedding its strategy of managing COVID-19 infections. Chinese equities also soared after a social media post that was unverified said the ruling Communist Party was...
North Korea fires the most missiles in a day, raising tensions with South Korea
A North Korean missile landed in South Korean territorial waters — one of 23 missiles the country fired in one day. In response, South Korea launched three missiles into the sea. The exchange escalated tensions between the two countries.
