Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
nationalinterest.org

Why China Might Draw Singapore Into a Taiwan Fight

While Singapore houses U.S. military personnel, the nation maintains close ties with Beijing, and its role in a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan is uncertain. SINGAPORE—Singapore’s Sembawang area is quiet compared to the rest of the city-state. The glass, concrete, and mirror jungles of southern Singapore’s skyline are out of sight, miles to the south. In their place on the northern edge of the island are white stucco, black shuttered villas with wide lawns, and mango trees, where packs of monkeys cause a ruckus as they run through yards and over houses, testing the sturdiness of both trash bins and ceramic roof tiles. Old air raid shelters, long ago filled in and grassed over, also dot the neighborhood, testifying to Singapore’s World War II history. The irony of the shelters is that they saw little, if any, use in World War II; the Japanese conquest of the island was simply too quick.
Reuters

China stages historic air show under cloud of zero-COVID

BEIJING (Reuters) -China staged a low-key but historic debut of its C919 civil jet at its biggest air show on Tuesday, with some delegates unable to attend the scaled-down event because of Beijing’s zero-COVID policy as cases reached the highest level in six months.
CNBC

American companies increasingly look outside of China after Covid

Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
US News and World Report

China 'Reheats' $17 Billion Airbus Deals During Scholz Visit

BEIJING/PARIS (Reuters) -China on Friday formally announced existing deals for Airbus jets worth $17 billion, in what experts described as an effort to showcase a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that caught the European planemaker and China-watchers off guard. China's state buying agency CASC said it had signed a...
NASDAQ

Germany to block Chinese takeover of semiconductor firm ERS Electronic - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government will block a prospective Chinese takeover of the German semiconductor firm ERS Electronic due to security concerns, the Handelsblatt newspaper said on Wednesday, citing government sources. ERS Electronic declined comment. It was not immediately clear which Chinese company was interested in buying...
nationalinterest.org

What China’s Military Reshuffle Means for Asia

At a minimum, China’s neighbors need to remain careful in this new era. On October 23, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) selected new members for its top ruling organs in the 20th National Congress. A sizable number of the CCP’s Central Committee members come from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). In addition, China’s supreme military administrative establishment, the Central Military Commission (CMC), underwent a comprehensive reshuffle, and four new members joined. This reshuffle in China’s higher military leadership reflects Beijing’s shifting threat perceptions in the Indo-Pacific. It may yield a variation in China’s military modernization objectives, further influencing the regional security situation.

