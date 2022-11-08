ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Comments / 3

Related
WBTV

5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County

UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WBTV

Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Illness closes four Anson Co. schools for rest of week

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Four Anson County schools are transitioning to remote learning due to illnesses among staff and students, according to district staff. Anson High, Anson Middle, Anson Elementary and Peachland-Polkton Elementary schools will be closed Nov. 9 and 10 with Nov. 11 an already-planned holiday. Students will learn...
WADESBORO, NC
WBTV

Cornelius fire displaces family of four

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight. Police say they were patrolling the neighborhood when they saw the fire just after midnight Thursday on Smith Circle. They notified the family and fire crews. The family said they had a smoke detector, but...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Phone usage sign at Union County polling place causes confusion for some voters

LAKE PARK, N.C. — A voter told WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal the voting experience was affected because she couldn't use her phone. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said signs taped up at her polling place, the Lake Park Community Center, instructed all voters to turn off their cellphones and other electronic devices before entering. She said the Union County Board of Elections logo was on the sign.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Human remains found in rural Gaston County, police say

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday morning. According to the agency, a hunter reported finding the remains around 11:30 a.m. along Aderholdt Road, near Gaston-Webbs Chapel Road. That area is just northeast of Cherryville and southeast of the Crouse community. For...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent announces early departure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh will leave his post at the end of the year. Hattabaugh made his announcement at Wednesday’s school board meeting, following a lengthy closed session meeting. In making the announcement, Hattabaugh said he was leaving to go back to Florida...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old Kannapolis woman was charged after deputies say she led them on a chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The incident happened on Monday night just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies say they were attempting a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 at Highway 29 near E. Church St. in China Grove.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Manufacturing Day a success in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC celebrated its fifth year of MFG DAY with a full week of activities from Oct. 17-21 in partnership with Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS). All week, middle and high school students toured Rowan County manufacturing operations – both in-person and digitally. Participants included...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Demolition at Three Points at South End

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Old brick and walls are coming down in Rock Hill so new life can grow. Demolition underway this week at what will soon be the spot for the RE development, Three Points at South End. Jones Construction crews working to bring that building...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

CMS school board member accused of taking political signs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident of election signs being removed has tempers on edge this election day. The sign in question was made by a supporter of CMS school board hopeful Summer Nunn. The sign shows a list of books Moms of Liberty have expressed concern over. Nunn’s opponent...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Creation of magnet program closing two CMS schools

Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. The family said they had a fire detector, but it hadn't yet been activated. The tropical storm will hit the Carolinas Thursday and Friday. High schools making changes to Friday football games. Updated: 10 hours ago. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Three new members elected to Gaston County school board

Josh Crisp, Tod Kinlaw and A.M. Stephens III were elected Tuesday to join the nine-member Gaston County school board. Incumbents Dot Cherry and Lee Dedmon were re-elected without opposition. According to final but unofficial totals, Crisp won 64.91% of the vote to represent Dallas Township. Incumbent Steve Hall didn’t seek...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Iredell County girl's illness used in scam

The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. Deputies have not identified the remains at this time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy