5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County
UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
Illness closes four Anson Co. schools for rest of week
WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Four Anson County schools are transitioning to remote learning due to illnesses among staff and students, according to district staff. Anson High, Anson Middle, Anson Elementary and Peachland-Polkton Elementary schools will be closed Nov. 9 and 10 with Nov. 11 an already-planned holiday. Students will learn...
Cornelius fire displaces family of four
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight. Police say they were patrolling the neighborhood when they saw the fire just after midnight Thursday on Smith Circle. They notified the family and fire crews. The family said they had a smoke detector, but...
Phone usage sign at Union County polling place causes confusion for some voters
LAKE PARK, N.C. — A voter told WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal the voting experience was affected because she couldn't use her phone. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said signs taped up at her polling place, the Lake Park Community Center, instructed all voters to turn off their cellphones and other electronic devices before entering. She said the Union County Board of Elections logo was on the sign.
Human remains found in rural Gaston County, police say
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday morning. According to the agency, a hunter reported finding the remains around 11:30 a.m. along Aderholdt Road, near Gaston-Webbs Chapel Road. That area is just northeast of Cherryville and southeast of the Crouse community. For...
4 Anson County schools shift to remote learning due to high rate of illnesses
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — For the second time in just a few weeks, local schools have shut down because of a spike in students and staff getting sick. Two schools in Stanly County reopened after an outbreak of respiratory illnesses and now, four schools in Anson County are closing for illnesses.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent announces early departure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh will leave his post at the end of the year. Hattabaugh made his announcement at Wednesday’s school board meeting, following a lengthy closed session meeting. In making the announcement, Hattabaugh said he was leaving to go back to Florida...
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old Kannapolis woman was charged after deputies say she led them on a chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The incident happened on Monday night just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies say they were attempting a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 at Highway 29 near E. Church St. in China Grove.
Manufacturing Day a success in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC celebrated its fifth year of MFG DAY with a full week of activities from Oct. 17-21 in partnership with Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS). All week, middle and high school students toured Rowan County manufacturing operations – both in-person and digitally. Participants included...
NC prisoner captured in SC after escaping from correctional facility
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Update: Local law enforcement agencies said the prisoner who escaped was captured in York County, S.C., without incident and will be returned to North Carolina to face escape charges. State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking the public's assistance in finding offender Joshua P....
Demolition at Three Points at South End
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Old brick and walls are coming down in Rock Hill so new life can grow. Demolition underway this week at what will soon be the spot for the RE development, Three Points at South End. Jones Construction crews working to bring that building...
Mecklenburg County officials identify potentially harmful algal blooms in Steele Creek area
STEELE CREEK, N.C. (WBTV) - Potentially harmful algal blooms have been found in multiple locations at Lake Wylie, Mecklenburg County officials have confirmed. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, Active Harmful Algae Blooms (HABS) have been found in two coves near the McDowell Nature Preserve in the Steele Creek area.
Four schools in Anson County close due to ‘high rates of student and staff illness’
Anson County has closed four schools Wednesday due to a high number of sick staff and students, district leaders announced.
CMS school board member accused of taking political signs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident of election signs being removed has tempers on edge this election day. The sign in question was made by a supporter of CMS school board hopeful Summer Nunn. The sign shows a list of books Moms of Liberty have expressed concern over. Nunn’s opponent...
Human remains found near Cherryville IDed as missing Lincolnton man
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Family members have identified the man whose human remains were discovered by a hunter Wednesday near Cherryville, Gaston County police said. Police officers were called to the area of Aderholdt and Gaston Webbs Chapel roads at about 11:30 a.m. Crime scene detectives and the medical examiner’s office processed the scene.
Homeowners say builder still owes them pool, lawn service, mailboxes
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — More people are complaining about a builder Channel 9 reported on last month. Eight people who bought new constructions in the Magnolia Cove neighborhood in Sherrills Ford told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that the builder, Aaron Guess, promised a neighborhood pool, lawn service and mailboxes.
Creation of magnet program closing two CMS schools
Three new members elected to Gaston County school board
Josh Crisp, Tod Kinlaw and A.M. Stephens III were elected Tuesday to join the nine-member Gaston County school board. Incumbents Dot Cherry and Lee Dedmon were re-elected without opposition. According to final but unofficial totals, Crisp won 64.91% of the vote to represent Dallas Township. Incumbent Steve Hall didn’t seek...
Iredell County girl's illness used in scam
