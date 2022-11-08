ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

Student arrested for assaulting administrator at BC Rain

According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, concerning a student assaulting a school administrator. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted officers. As a result, Brandon Sampson,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight. The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home. This is a breaking...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fugitive Files Arrest: Accused laundry pod thief surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’ve all heard our mom say, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness!” Well, after robbing a store of several containers of detergent pods, Mobile police are wondering if the guy they’re looking for just wanted to get a jump on a lot of laundry.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Alert Cancelled for missing Citronelle men

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating brothers Roscoe Russell and James Charles Scott. Roscoe Scott is a 52-year-old white male and James is a 55-year-old white male. Both may be living with a condition that may...
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Teen in custody after recent Prichard homicide

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A 15 year-old is in custody this morning in connection to a recent homicide in Prichard. Prichard police say the teenager is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Terrell Darby. The shooting happened Friday at the St. Stephens Woods apartments on St. Stephens Road. Police say...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Cochran introduces Burch as new Mobile County Sheriff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Retiring Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran introduced Republican candidate Paul Burch as the new sheriff in what would be a victory over Democrat LaBarron Perkins. Burch is a Mobile native and currently serves as a Captain in the Sheriff’s Office. Perkins was a political newcomer who ran opposed for the Democratic […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard PD arrests teen in connection with Friday night shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police arrested a teen in connection with a late-night shooting Friday on St. Stephens Road. The 15-year-old suspect was picked up in the Crichton area Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Strickland Youth Center in Mobile, Prichard authorities announced late Tuesday. The youth is accused...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members

UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police

UPDATE (1:18 p.m.): The officer who was shot in both legs is currently at home and resting with his family, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. Zackery Hannah is being treated at USA Health University Hospital and is in “serious, stabilized condition.” Hannah was struck “at least three times from gunfire.” A K9 was […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alleged killer aims shotgun at innocent homeowner, caught on surveillance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, FOX10 has a first-hand account of the terror unfolding in a West Mobile neighborhood Monday night. A suspected killer armed with a shotgun tried to avoid police but came gun barrel to gun barrel with a homeowner. That incident and more was captured on surveillance video.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy