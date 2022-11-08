Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Bayou La Batre Police Department investigating Wednesday morning hit-and-run
Bayou La Batre, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Bayou La Batre are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries. Police tell FOX10 she was hit while walking to work at around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Padgett Switch Road near Mosteller Medical. Ran Beng says...
WEAR
WEAR News reporter gets firsthand look at Escambia County Fire Rescue training
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia Fire Rescue is hosting a physical abilities test Monday at Pensacola Fire Station #4 on 1 N. Q Street. They are looking to hire 10-15 more firefighters to keep up with growing demand. The test includes 25 push-ups and 40 sit-ups in two minutes each, a...
WPMI
Student arrested for assaulting administrator at BC Rain
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, concerning a student assaulting a school administrator. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted officers. As a result, Brandon Sampson,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Suspect kills one man and shoots officer during intense sequence in west Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This scene on Bryant Street is only part of an intense chain of events in west Mobile Monday night. Neighbors say they’ve never seen anything like it before. “We couldn’t even get to the house, we couldn’t even get to the road,” said Shawnna Reed....
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight. The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home. This is a breaking...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Accused laundry pod thief surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’ve all heard our mom say, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness!” Well, after robbing a store of several containers of detergent pods, Mobile police are wondering if the guy they’re looking for just wanted to get a jump on a lot of laundry.
WALA-TV FOX10
Domestic violence case against former Mobile police officer heads to grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case of a former Mobile police officer accused of attacking his wife is heading to a grand jury. In September, Gavin Cotter was arrested for domestic violence. In a protective order petition filed that month, his wife claimed Cotter tried to rape her while choking and hitting her.
WPMI
Alert Cancelled for missing Citronelle men
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating brothers Roscoe Russell and James Charles Scott. Roscoe Scott is a 52-year-old white male and James is a 55-year-old white male. Both may be living with a condition that may...
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen in custody after recent Prichard homicide
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A 15 year-old is in custody this morning in connection to a recent homicide in Prichard. Prichard police say the teenager is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Terrell Darby. The shooting happened Friday at the St. Stephens Woods apartments on St. Stephens Road. Police say...
Family of Mobile man murdered in Monday night shooting speaks out
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man who was shot and killed Monday night in the Glen Acres community is speaking out. They ask, “why him?” ‘Devastated’ is the word Maurice Richardson would use to describe how he felt when he got that phone call letting him know his son Matthew Richardson, 31, […]
Cochran introduces Burch as new Mobile County Sheriff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Retiring Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran introduced Republican candidate Paul Burch as the new sheriff in what would be a victory over Democrat LaBarron Perkins. Burch is a Mobile native and currently serves as a Captain in the Sheriff’s Office. Perkins was a political newcomer who ran opposed for the Democratic […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD arrests teen in connection with Friday night shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police arrested a teen in connection with a late-night shooting Friday on St. Stephens Road. The 15-year-old suspect was picked up in the Crichton area Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Strickland Youth Center in Mobile, Prichard authorities announced late Tuesday. The youth is accused...
Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members
UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police
UPDATE (1:18 p.m.): The officer who was shot in both legs is currently at home and resting with his family, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. Zackery Hannah is being treated at USA Health University Hospital and is in “serious, stabilized condition.” Hannah was struck “at least three times from gunfire.” A K9 was […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police officer wounded in gun battle with West Mobile murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a man was murdered in West Mobile Monday night and an officer was wounded during a shootout with the suspect, who was captured after himself being wounded by gunfire. Police said it was 6:45 p.m. when officers responded to the 800 block of Bryant...
Pensacola drug trafficking suspect hid in doghouse, says sheriff’s office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After running from police and hiding in a doghouse, a Pensacola man was charged with trafficking meth and stealing a car, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cameron Eric Paulchek, 31, was charged with trafficking amphetamine, flee/eluding police and vehicle theft. Deputies said on Tuesday, Nov. 8, a red […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: No charges so far after body found under a house on Lott Road earlier this year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Back in January, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Danny Preslar under a house on Lott Road. Lieutenant Mark Bailey with the sheriff’s office says this all started in early 2021 after an argument over drugs and money. “Mr. Preslar produced a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alleged killer aims shotgun at innocent homeowner, caught on surveillance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, FOX10 has a first-hand account of the terror unfolding in a West Mobile neighborhood Monday night. A suspected killer armed with a shotgun tried to avoid police but came gun barrel to gun barrel with a homeowner. That incident and more was captured on surveillance video.
Circle K on Dauphin Street robbed at gunpoint: Mobile PD searching for suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men who they said robbed the Circle K on Dauphin Street at gunpoint early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 3251 Dauphin Street at around 3:18 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, in reference to a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope man charged with manslaughter in party shooting death of former high school football star
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - After a months-long investigation, Fairhope police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of former Fairhope football star, CJ Edwards. Twenty-two-year-old Edwards was shot and killed at a house party this summer. Fairhope Police did multiple witness interviews and collected three guns from that party...
