Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Juvenile arrested in connection with Johnson City shooting incident
Johnson City police Thursday arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Washington Ave on Monday. The juvenile was charged with attempted first degree murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, and handgun possession by a juvenile.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City man faces multiple charges
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Young, of Johnson City, and charged him with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a First Responder on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 2100 block of E. Unaka Ave. around 1:50 p.m....
Johnson City Press
JCPD investigating Monday shooting
Monday, at approximately 12:50 p.m., officers of the Johnson City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Washington Ave. The investigation revealed that a black male, wearing a red hoodie and black shorts, fired one shot at a female that exited his vehicle, according to a press release. The female was not struck during the incident, and the vehicle is described as a silver Honda minivan.
Johnson City Press
More details on Wise County Oct. 30 incident and arrests
WISE — More details have been released about an Oct. 30 incident that resulted in four arrests. Wise County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers said Monday that a party in an open area in the Mill Creek section near Pound resulted in the alleged assault of an adult female.
Johnson City Press
Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy sworn in to U.S. Marshals Service
Lt. Mike Foster, Warrants Division of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), was sworn in Wednesday as a task force officer in the U.S. Marshals Service. Foster will serve as WCSO’s representative on the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. The primary mission of the task force is to seek out and arrest, in a coordinated manner, persons who have outstanding state and/or federal warrants.
Johnson City Press
Bristol man accused of second-degree murder
A Bristol man faces two counts of second-degree murder when he came to a home early Monday morning in Bristol, Tennessee and stabbed a person after threatening to kill everyone inside and burn the house down. Marcus J. Carter, address listed as homeless, face the attempted murder charges, along with...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office investigates animal cruelty case
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after finding several mistreated, neglected, deceased and decaying animals at a Rogersville residence. The HCSO was contacted on Friday by Sandy Behnke, the Hawkins County Humane Society manager, after she got a tip about several...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 10
Nov. 10, 1887: The Comet informed readers that, “Gen. J.T. Wilder and Gen. Rosser met a number of the business men of Springfield, Mass., last Saturday night in the Massacit Hotel and made some very interesting talks about the C.C.&C. railroad and this section of country.”. Nov. 10, 1897:...
Johnson City Press
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash
The Virginia State Police is still investigating a Nov. 3 single-vehicle crash in Wise County that left a Kentucky man dead. According to State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch, 69-year-olf Arnold Howell of Wellington died at Norton Community Hospital after his 2004 Cadillac Deville ran off the side of Business U.S. 23 about a quarter of a mile west of Route 606. The vehicle hit a utility pole and overturned.
Johnson City Press
Ballad CEO says some criticisms of rape victim treatment in DA letter were misleading
In a letter Monday, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said some of the accusations of mistreatment of a sexual assault victim by staff at Johnson City Medical Center made last month by First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney could not be verified or were misleading and said the health system continues work to improve medical care for victims.
Johnson City Press
Benefit planned for Johnson City firefighter who has brain cancer
A benefit concert and barbecue will be held Thursday to support Johnson City firefighter Ryan Cradic who has brain cancer. Cradic is a six-year veteran of the JCFD, an Iraq war veteran, husband and father of two children.
Johnson City Press
City and county officials talk development, annexation with residents in Gray
It was standing-room only inside the auditorium at Daniel Boone High School as residents of Gray gathered to hear from Johnson City and Washington County officials about annexation requests and development in Gray — particularly the Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit development along Suncrest Drive that would be the area’s largest new development in decades.
Johnson City Press
Baker, Huskins and Wilcox Vaughn will win Erwin BMA seats, Radford and Kevin McInturff will win Unicoi
Voters in Erwin and the town of Unicoi each returned an incumbent to their respective boards of Mayor and Aldermen, while voters in Unicoi also chose not to retain an incumbent. In Erwin, incumbent Michael Baker will reclaim his seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Angie Wilcox-Vaughn and...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Landfill to bring heat on garbage haulers with delinquent accounts
ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up. That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee....
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Planning Commission green-lights Keebler Annexation, sending it to City Commission
The Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit residential development in Gray, will head to the Johnson City Commission for first reading next week after it passed through the city’s Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday. It stands to be the largest residential development to occur in Gray in decades if it’s...
Johnson City Press
Carter County to hold two ceremonies on Veterans Day
ELIZABETHTON — For the past few decades, Carter County has honored its veterans of the nation’s armed forces with two separate ceremonies on Veterans Day. That will once again be the case this year. The first ceremony will be presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council and...
Johnson City Press
Veterans to be treated to drive-thru lunch at Riverview Saturday
KINGSPORT — This year’s Veterans Day will be a two-day affair in the Model City. Veteran heroes will be honored on Friday, but they and their families are invited to continue the commemoration on Saturday, as they will be treated to a free drive-thru lunch.
Johnson City Press
Washington County election office releases early voting totals
Unofficial early voting results have been posted by the Washington County election office. In the Johnson City commission race, early voting totals are:
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport schools to put another $405,000 in the former Sullivan North High
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City School officials have decided to move ahead with a more than $400,000 heating and air conditioning project at the former Sullivan North High School, known as the Tribe Athletic Complex. The Board of Education voted 5-0 at its Tuesday night meeting to approved Alternate Bid...
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful to join in statewide cleanup for November
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is sponsoring a statewide “No Trash November” cleanup, and Keep Carter County Beautiful will be participating in the effort. Keep Carter County Beautiful will hold a cleanup on Saturday to remove litter from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Milligan Highway....
Comments / 0