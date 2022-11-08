ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Juvenile arrested in connection with Johnson City shooting incident

Johnson City police Thursday arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Washington Ave on Monday. The juvenile was charged with attempted first degree murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, and handgun possession by a juvenile.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City man faces multiple charges

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Young, of Johnson City, and charged him with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a First Responder on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 2100 block of E. Unaka Ave. around 1:50 p.m....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
JCPD investigating Monday shooting

Monday, at approximately 12:50 p.m., officers of the Johnson City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Washington Ave. The investigation revealed that a black male, wearing a red hoodie and black shorts, fired one shot at a female that exited his vehicle, according to a press release. The female was not struck during the incident, and the vehicle is described as a silver Honda minivan.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
More details on Wise County Oct. 30 incident and arrests

WISE — More details have been released about an Oct. 30 incident that resulted in four arrests. Wise County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers said Monday that a party in an open area in the Mill Creek section near Pound resulted in the alleged assault of an adult female.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy sworn in to U.S. Marshals Service

Lt. Mike Foster, Warrants Division of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), was sworn in Wednesday as a task force officer in the U.S. Marshals Service. Foster will serve as WCSO’s representative on the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. The primary mission of the task force is to seek out and arrest, in a coordinated manner, persons who have outstanding state and/or federal warrants.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Bristol man accused of second-degree murder

A Bristol man faces two counts of second-degree murder when he came to a home early Monday morning in Bristol, Tennessee and stabbed a person after threatening to kill everyone inside and burn the house down. Marcus J. Carter, address listed as homeless, face the attempted murder charges, along with...
BRISTOL, TN
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office investigates animal cruelty case

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after finding several mistreated, neglected, deceased and decaying animals at a Rogersville residence. The HCSO was contacted on Friday by Sandy Behnke, the Hawkins County Humane Society manager, after she got a tip about several...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 10

Nov. 10, 1887: The Comet informed readers that, “Gen. J.T. Wilder and Gen. Rosser met a number of the business men of Springfield, Mass., last Saturday night in the Massacit Hotel and made some very interesting talks about the C.C.&C. railroad and this section of country.”. Nov. 10, 1897:...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash

The Virginia State Police is still investigating a Nov. 3 single-vehicle crash in Wise County that left a Kentucky man dead. According to State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch, 69-year-olf Arnold Howell of Wellington died at Norton Community Hospital after his 2004 Cadillac Deville ran off the side of Business U.S. 23 about a quarter of a mile west of Route 606. The vehicle hit a utility pole and overturned.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Ballad CEO says some criticisms of rape victim treatment in DA letter were misleading

In a letter Monday, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said some of the accusations of mistreatment of a sexual assault victim by staff at Johnson City Medical Center made last month by First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney could not be verified or were misleading and said the health system continues work to improve medical care for victims.
City and county officials talk development, annexation with residents in Gray

It was standing-room only inside the auditorium at Daniel Boone High School as residents of Gray gathered to hear from Johnson City and Washington County officials about annexation requests and development in Gray — particularly the Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit development along Suncrest Drive that would be the area’s largest new development in decades.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Carter County to hold two ceremonies on Veterans Day

ELIZABETHTON — For the past few decades, Carter County has honored its veterans of the nation’s armed forces with two separate ceremonies on Veterans Day. That will once again be the case this year. The first ceremony will be presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council and...
Veterans to be treated to drive-thru lunch at Riverview Saturday

KINGSPORT — This year’s Veterans Day will be a two-day affair in the Model City. Veteran heroes will be honored on Friday, but they and their families are invited to continue the commemoration on Saturday, as they will be treated to a free drive-thru lunch.
KINGSPORT, TN
Keep Carter County Beautiful to join in statewide cleanup for November

ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is sponsoring a statewide “No Trash November” cleanup, and Keep Carter County Beautiful will be participating in the effort. Keep Carter County Beautiful will hold a cleanup on Saturday to remove litter from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Milligan Highway....
CARTER COUNTY, TN

