Monday, at approximately 12:50 p.m., officers of the Johnson City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Washington Ave. The investigation revealed that a black male, wearing a red hoodie and black shorts, fired one shot at a female that exited his vehicle, according to a press release. The female was not struck during the incident, and the vehicle is described as a silver Honda minivan.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO