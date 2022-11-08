Living Well: Baptist Health hospice care improves patient comfort and quality of life

During the month of November, the home care and hospice community honor the millions of nurses and aides who provide amazing care for the patients and families they serve.

It’s a knock at the door Bully Henry waits for, week after week.

“I’ve got a pretty good view and I pick them up before they get to the door,” Hospice Patient Bully Henry said.

Baptist Health Nurse Practitioner Danielle Weishaar comes in to take vitals and do a full head-to-toe assessment.

“So, we’re looking at skin, we’re looking at lung sounds, we’re checking if there’s any open areas on their body,” Weishaar said.

Henry remembers the first time these in-home hospice care nurses walked through his door.

“I was told I had seven to ten days to live,” Henry said.

That was two years ago.

“Everything a sick person needs they have an answer for it and they’ve just been very good to me,” Henry said.

From stocking pills to checking symptoms, it’s all about keeping Henry comfortable in his own home.

“I got a little garden there, and then I got to keep bird feed and watch the birds eat and it’s just much more enjoyable being here,” Henry said.

Along with the medical side of the job, the nurses have also become like family.

“I know their kids’ names, where they live,” Henry said.

Henry credits the big man upstairs for turning 10 days into two years but said it also couldn’t be done without the angels dressed in scrubs.

“I know he’s had a lot to do with it, but he needs help doing stuff you know,” Henry said. “For someone to come in and just wash you and clean you up and give you medicine and check you over, it’s just great having somebody like that. It’s about the only thing I know I got going for me.”

Anyone with six months or less to live qualifies for hospice care.

