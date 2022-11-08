ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Live Results: Rhode Island votes in congressional and state elections

By Walt Hickey
 2 days ago

  • Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Rhode Island will vote on its two congressional seats, with the contest in Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District shaping up to be seriously consequential for the national control of the House of Representatives. There is also a gubernatorial election in Rhode Island this cycle.

