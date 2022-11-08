ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton City Council raises age limit for new hires in police, fire

By Kelly Byer, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5Sju_0j2Ud8aP00

CANTON − City Council has expanded the age range for prospective police and firefighters in an effort to help with hiring.

"The city safety forces over the last few years have struggled to recruit and retain eligible candidates," Safety Director Andrea Perry said during a prior committee meeting.

Monday's council vote will allow the police and fire departments to hire anyone between the ages of 21 and 39. Currently, the maximum age limit is 35.

Perry's memo to City Council states that both departments are "well below" their hiring goals for the year despite recruitment efforts, wage increases and continuous testing opportunities.

Police Chief John Gabbard said the department hasn't had a lot of interest from people above the existing age limit, but the change allows older candidates, such as officers at other departments, to come to Canton.

"All we want to do is just expand the pool of candidates," Gabbard said.

Other council action

  • Recognized Scott Tinlin, Jesse Butler and Prince Lathan Anderson as the 2022 Canton Firefighters of the Year for their rescue of two people and a dog from a house fire in the 1000 block of 14th Street NW in August.
  • Authorized an enterprise zone agreement with Steinway Blvd. LLC and Emaxx Northeast Ohio LLC, which does business as Eco-Maxx on Sherrick Road SE. Eco-Maxx recycles used oil, antifreeze and oil filters and plans to move to a new facility at 1901 Steinway Blvd. SE, according to a council memo from Economic Development Director Christopher Hardesty. The move will add seven employees over a two-year period to Eco-Maxx's current nine-person staff. The city granted Eco-Maxx a 10-year, 75% property tax abatement ― with annual payments to be made the Canton City Board of Education.
  • Accepted a $188,463 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for the Canton Fire Department. It required a 10% match of funds from the city and will be used to purchase various equipment.
  • Accepted a $54,910 grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety and Ohio Traffic Safety Office for the Canton Police Department. It will be used for overtime traffic enforcement to reduce impaired driving and traffic-related injuries and deaths.
  • Accepted a $55,490 federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for the Police Department. It will be used to purchase outdoor games, three Trikke vehicles, a mascot outfit and other items to support the department's "We Believe in Canton" program.

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.comOn Twitter: @kbyerREP

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: All the Stark Issues, Pass or Fail

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it came to money issues, inflation didn’t seem to impact voters. In additional to all renewal levies passing in the county, the Massillon Museum 1.5 mill levy and Lawrence Township 1.25 mill police levy passed. A Pike Township road levy...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: North Canton Voters Reject Extended Terms

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As for the issues, a charter amendment in North Canton to extend the terms for mayor and council members from two to four years was turned down by 63-percent of voters. Clerk of Council Ben Young says it really is the...
NORTH CANTON, OH
whbc.com

SCSO, OVI Task Force With Checkpoints in North Canton Wednesday Night

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and OVI Task Force are setting up a couple of checkpoints Wednesday night in North Canton. The sheriff’s office indicates they will be on Whipple Avenue NW just south of Glenwood Street, and on East Maple Street near Walsh and the Giant Eagle.
NORTH CANTON, OH
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: 51 Issues Across Stark Ballots

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are 51 issues on ballots across Stark County. Most are very local liquor options. There are no countywide issues. Louisville City Schools are seeking a 3.8 mill substitute levy for a continuing period, with three charter amendment questions in North Canton, and road levies up for Lawrence and Pike Townships.
STARK COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Homrighausen Stands Trial for Theft in Office, Dereliction, Other Charges

Nick McWilliams reporting – The trial of suspended Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen started Tuesday afternoon with opening statements. The long-time mayor is facing charges of theft in office, having an unlawful interest in a public contract, four counts of soliciting improper compensation, a count of representation by a public official, and two counts of dereliction of duty.
DOVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
beckersspine.com

7 things to know about Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center

Akron, Ohio-based Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center is part of a physician-owned hospital system serving patients across the state. Here are seven things to know about the clinic:. 1. Crystal Clinic has 12 locations throughout the state. 2. Four locations offer emergency orthopedic care. 3. The clinic offers 15 types of...
AKRON, OH
wtuz.com

ATV Accident Fatal, Alcohol a Factor

A crash on Somerdale Road was fatal for a Canton man. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol noted in a release, that the November 8th accident happened at 9:45pm on County Road 109. A 24-year-old, from Canton, operating a four-wheeler was southbound and attempted to make...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Portage County general election results for November 8, 2022

Here are the latest unofficial election results for Portage County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Portage County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
The Repository

The Repository

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy