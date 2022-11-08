For all his mocking of rival politicians, Donald Trump has never been fond of being the brunt of jokes himself. During his presidency, he always found time to sound off against comedians who poked fun at him. He criticized an "unwatchable" episode of "SNL," saying "the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse" (per Today) and called Kathy Griffin "sick" for an admittedly tasteless photo featuring a bloody mask of his head (via The Washington Post). Some of his biggest barbs have been pointed at late-night talk-show hosts, such as the time he said Stephen Colbert "has no talent," Seth Meyers was "a zero," and Jimmy Kimmel, host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," a "wacko 'last placer'" (via USA Today).

