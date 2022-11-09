Live Results: Tennessee votes in congressional and state elections
- Polls close in Tennessee at 8 p.m. in the eastern time zone and 7 p.m. in the central time zone.
Tennessee will elect nine congressional representatives this cycle, though none of the races have attracted a great deal of national attention.
Tennesseans will also elect a governor , and vote on two ballot referendums. One, Amendment 1, would prohibit mandatory union membership. Another, Amendment 3 , would remove language in the state constitution that allows the use of slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments.
Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. in the eastern time zone and 7 p.m. in the central time zone.
