Live Results: Tennessee votes in congressional and state elections

Polls close in Tennessee at 8 p.m. in the eastern time zone and 7 p.m. in the central time zone.

Tennessee will elect nine congressional representatives this cycle, though none of the races have attracted a great deal of national attention.

Tennesseans will also elect a governor , and vote on two ballot referendums. One, Amendment 1, would prohibit mandatory union membership. Another, Amendment 3 , would remove language in the state constitution that allows the use of slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments.

