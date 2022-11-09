ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Live Results: South Carolina votes in congressional and state elections

  • Polls closed in South Carolina at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

South Carolina will vote on its seven congressional districts races, and while none of the races have attracted a great deal of national attention, the House of Representatives is up for grabs and all races up and down the ballot have national implications.

South Carolinians will also elect a governor and a US senator, as Republican Sen. Tim Scott — a potential 2024 presidential or vice presidential prospect — faces voters again.

Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

