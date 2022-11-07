Read full article on original website
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown has LEFT Kody, Reliable Sister Wives Insider Says
Someone may wanna go grab a roll of paper towels for Gwendlyn Brown. Because the TLC personality just spilled a whole bunch of tea. Sitting down for a TikTok Live on her best friend’s account on Monday, the daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown took fans and followers behind the scenes of Sister Wives, most notably confirming speculation over the status of her dad’s relationship with Janelle.
Morgan Wade Shines A Light On Mental Health Struggles In Incredible And Important “The Night (Part 2)”
Morgan Wade has done it again. What an important piece of music she put out today. In the follow up to her fan-favorite “The Night,” from the deluxe addition of her 2021 debut studio album Reckless, Morgan shines a very important light on her own mental health struggles with anxiety and depression. In the sequel “The Night (Part 2),” she follows up on the fact that, while she is now sober and tries to do everything she can to push herself […] The post Morgan Wade Shines A Light On Mental Health Struggles In Incredible And Important “The Night (Part 2)” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Pinocchio’: Alexandre Desplat on Songwriting With Guillermo del Toro and Using Only Wood Instruments
To capture the essence of Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” on Netflix Dec.9, composer Alexandre Desplat came up with an ingenious idea: a score performed only with wood instruments. “I always like to find an ensemble of instruments that reflect the film or soul of the film,” the composer tells Variety. “Geppetto’s a woodworker, and Pinocchio is made of wood.” Desplat pauses. “Hold on, one second,” he says during our Zoom call before leaving the room. When he returns, he holds up a wooden figurine of Pinocchio to the screen. “This little wooden boy, as they called him in the film...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’s’ Eric Appel Boards Sony Comedy ’Stepdude’ as Writer-Director
On the heels of his critically-acclaimed “‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” filmmaker Eric Appel has been tapped as writer and director for a new Sony Pictures comedy. This project has had an intriguing shelf life. It was originally developed as a script called “Oh Hell No,” set to star rapper Ice Cube and comedian Jack Black. In late 2021, Cube grabbed national headlines when he dropped out of the film weeks before shooting was set to commence in Hawaii. His exit was reportedly attributed to his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the request of producers. Black is still a...
15 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Crown"
While playing the Queen, Olivia Colman came up with a very clever trick to maintain (appropriately royal) emotional control.
