Morgan Wade has done it again. What an important piece of music she put out today. In the follow up to her fan-favorite "The Night," from the deluxe addition of her 2021 debut studio album Reckless, Morgan shines a very important light on her own mental health struggles with anxiety and depression. In the sequel "The Night (Part 2)," she follows up on the fact that, while she is now sober and tries to do everything she can to push herself […]

