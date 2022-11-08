ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Live Results: South Dakota votes in congressional and state elections

By Walt Hickey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAx8y_0j2UcdUW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40N4yo_0j2UcdUW00

Insider

  • Polls close in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 8 p.m. EST.

South Dakota will elect its sole statewide congressional representative, and it will also cast ballots for governor and a US senator. Voters will decide on Initiated Measure 27, which would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota.

Polls close in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 8 p.m. EST.

2022 General Embeds

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Results: Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen defeats Republican Erik Aadland in Colorado's 7th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Democrat Brittany Pettersen defeated Republican Erick Aadland in Colorado's 7th Congressional District. The 7th District is anchored in Jefferson County. Redistricting made the district less Democratic, but Pettersen still scored a win. Election 2022 Colorado Results Explore more election results. House (2 Districts) Democratic state...
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Susan Wild defeats Republican Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Susan Wild faced off against Republican Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District. The 7th District is based in the Lehigh Valley and includes GOP stronghold Carbon County. Wild narrowly defeated Scheller in 2020. Election 2022 Pennsylvania Results Explore more election results. House (4...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump will be told to delay announcement of his 2024 campaign until after the Georgia senate runoff, his campaign advisor said. It's unclear if Trump will follow through.

Donald Trump teased plans to announce his presidential campaign shortly after the midterms. But the GOP's shortcomings on Wednesday are causing Trump's advisors to rethink that strategy. Trump had hoped to use the midterms as an indication of his unwavering influence on the party. Former President Donald Trump's campaign advisor...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

714K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy