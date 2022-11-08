In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.

9 DAYS AGO