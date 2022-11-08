ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Us Weekly

‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series

Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Collider

'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes

In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
Collider

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network

It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022

As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
TEXAS STATE
TheWrap

‘The Penguin’ Series at HBO Max Casts Cristin Milioti

Cristin Milioti has entered “The Batman” universe. “The Resort” actress will portray Sofia Falcone, Carmine Falcone’s daughter, in “The Penguin” (working title), the HBO Max limited series and spinoff to Matt Reeves’ film. The “Made for Love” star will play opposite Colin...
IGN

The Whale - Official Trailer

Watch the trailer for upcoming movie, The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, and Hong Chau. The Whale is a psychological drama film which follows the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale debuts in theaters...
Collider

Leslie Phillips, ‘Harry Potter’ and 'Carry On' Star, Dead at 98

After a long illness, English actor and voice artist Leslie Phillips, best known for lending his voice to the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as the smooth-talking man in the Carry On films, has died at age 98. The actor's agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed that Phillips died "peacefully in his sleep."
Primetimer

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Gets Tense New Teaser & Premiere Date

Taylor Sheridan continues to dominate TV. The prolific creator behind Yellowstone will soon premiere the second season of Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, and the Season 2 teaser hints at an explosive season ahead. Starring Jeremy Renner (The Avengers), Mayor of Kingstown explores the American prison system and the industry...
Collider

‘Chucky’ Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: So Many Dolls, Sister

“Defenestration. It’s always been my favorite MO.” Someone was going to die tonight, and while which character might not be a surprise, how it happened surely is. The countdown to the end of Chucky’s sophomore year is on. Including this episode, there are three left. There are...
Collider

How to Watch ‘Tulsa King’ Starring Sylvester Stallone

The Italian Stallion is back on the small screen and making his scripted show debut with Tulsa King. The crime drama series comes from Academy Award-nominee Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water) and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire), who also serves as the showrunner for the same. The plot of Tulsa King follows Sylvester Stallone as an indomitable mafia boss, Dwight Manfredi, who sets up a criminal organization in Tulsa, Oklahoma, post his release from prison after 25 years. Stallone also serves as one of the executive producers of the show. The series is directed by Benjamin Semanoff.
OKLAHOMA STATE
BGR.com

Monster is coming back for two more seasons on Netflix

Following a record-breaking debut, DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has spawned a new franchise for Netflix. On Monday, Netflix renewed the Monster anthology series, which will follow “other monstrous figures who have impacted society” in future installments. The new seasons will not focus on Jeffrey Dahmer.
NEW JERSEY STATE
IndieWire

‘Westworld’ Canceled After 4 Seasons on HBO

HBO science-fiction series “Westworld” has been canceled by the network, IndieWire has confirmed. The news comes three months after the show’s fourth season aired its finale on August 14. Based on the 1973 Michael Crichton film, “Westworld” focused on the staff, guests, and android residents of the eponymous wild-west themed amusement park, catering to the wealthy. Over the course of four seasons, as the Westworld “hosts” rebelled against their masters, the show expanded its scope to other theme parks run by the same company, and eventually the outside world. The show was created by husband-wife duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy