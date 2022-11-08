Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Theo James' First White Lotus Full Frontal Scene Already Has The Internet Abuzz
Theo James dropped trou in The White Lotus season premiere, and according to the actor, it's only the beginning of his on-screen nudity this season (much to the delight of the internet). Viewers of the HBO series were anything but shy when it came to sharing their opinions about James'...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: All the Season 1 Cast Members Returning
'The White Lotus' Season 2 features a talented new cast and some fan favorites from season 1 of the HBO series.
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
Collider
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network
It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
7 best HBO Max movies to watch before they leave in November 2022
Each month, HBO Max loses a bunch of movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving HBO Max
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
‘The Penguin’ Series at HBO Max Casts Cristin Milioti
Cristin Milioti has entered “The Batman” universe. “The Resort” actress will portray Sofia Falcone, Carmine Falcone’s daughter, in “The Penguin” (working title), the HBO Max limited series and spinoff to Matt Reeves’ film. The “Made for Love” star will play opposite Colin...
When Do ‘Manifest’s Final Episodes Premiere on Netflix? What We Know About Season 4, Part 2
Warning: Spoilers for Manifest Season 4, Part 1 ahead. Manifest is back, baby. And if you sped through Season 4’s first 10 episodes, you’re likely wondering when you can watch the rest of this gripping story unfold. After its NBC cancelation in 2021, Jeff Rake’s supernatural drama was...
IGN
The Whale - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for upcoming movie, The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, and Hong Chau. The Whale is a psychological drama film which follows the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale debuts in theaters...
Collider
Leslie Phillips, ‘Harry Potter’ and 'Carry On' Star, Dead at 98
After a long illness, English actor and voice artist Leslie Phillips, best known for lending his voice to the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as the smooth-talking man in the Carry On films, has died at age 98. The actor's agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed that Phillips died "peacefully in his sleep."
Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Gets Tense New Teaser & Premiere Date
Taylor Sheridan continues to dominate TV. The prolific creator behind Yellowstone will soon premiere the second season of Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, and the Season 2 teaser hints at an explosive season ahead. Starring Jeremy Renner (The Avengers), Mayor of Kingstown explores the American prison system and the industry...
Collider
‘Chucky’ Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: So Many Dolls, Sister
“Defenestration. It’s always been my favorite MO.” Someone was going to die tonight, and while which character might not be a surprise, how it happened surely is. The countdown to the end of Chucky’s sophomore year is on. Including this episode, there are three left. There are...
Meet the Zootopia+ cast: who’s who in the animated spinoff series
The Zootopia+ cast on Disney Plus features some new and many familiar voices for Zootopia fans. Find out who's involved right here.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Tulsa King’ Starring Sylvester Stallone
The Italian Stallion is back on the small screen and making his scripted show debut with Tulsa King. The crime drama series comes from Academy Award-nominee Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water) and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire), who also serves as the showrunner for the same. The plot of Tulsa King follows Sylvester Stallone as an indomitable mafia boss, Dwight Manfredi, who sets up a criminal organization in Tulsa, Oklahoma, post his release from prison after 25 years. Stallone also serves as one of the executive producers of the show. The series is directed by Benjamin Semanoff.
‘The White Lotus’: The Significance of Tanya’s Obsession with Monica Vitti
Who is Monica Vitti and why does Tanya want to be her in 'The White Lotus: Sicily' for her 'Italian Dream' in episode 2? Here's what we know.
Monster is coming back for two more seasons on Netflix
Following a record-breaking debut, DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has spawned a new franchise for Netflix. On Monday, Netflix renewed the Monster anthology series, which will follow “other monstrous figures who have impacted society” in future installments. The new seasons will not focus on Jeffrey Dahmer.
‘Westworld’ Canceled After 4 Seasons on HBO
HBO science-fiction series “Westworld” has been canceled by the network, IndieWire has confirmed. The news comes three months after the show’s fourth season aired its finale on August 14. Based on the 1973 Michael Crichton film, “Westworld” focused on the staff, guests, and android residents of the eponymous wild-west themed amusement park, catering to the wealthy. Over the course of four seasons, as the Westworld “hosts” rebelled against their masters, the show expanded its scope to other theme parks run by the same company, and eventually the outside world. The show was created by husband-wife duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,...
