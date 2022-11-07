Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Baby Malti and Nick Jonas Welcome Priyanka Chopra Home in Sweet New Photo
Priyanka Chopra offered a rare look into one of her family of three's most intimate moments: her welcome back home after her trip to India. Chopra shared a shot of her reunited with her husband Nick Jonas, who looks adoringly on at her holding their daughter Malti, who was born in January via surrogate. “Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿,” Chopra captioned her post.
AOL Corp
Leslie Jordan makes final, posthumous 'Masked Singer' appearance: 'We can feel your love from above'
The Masked Singer is usually a lighthearted, escapist show, and Wednesday’s Hall of Fame Night episode certainly had its wacky moments — like a when a purple bridezilla Barney with a broad, possibly faux British brogue sang a Smash Mouth song, or when guest judge Joel McHale predicted that the Venus Fly Trap was returning disgraced contestant Mickey “The Gremlin” Rourke.
AOL Corp
CMA Fans Are Outraged After the Show Skips Tributes for Naomi Judd and Olivia Newton-John
The 2022 CMA Awards went off without a hitch and brought some of country music's biggest names into one room. With jaw-dropping performances from artists like Carrie Underwood, host Luke Bryan, and a slew of special collaborations that we didn't know we needed, it was truly a star-studded night to remember.
AOL Corp
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Shout to “Protect Meredith” After Seeing Eerie Season 19 Clip
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Brace yourselves, Grey's Anatomy fans, because things may get a bit catastrophic for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). Throughout the course of season 19, the hit ABC series has been slowly preparing for longtime character to...
AOL Corp
Kardashians Joke Blac Chyna 'Ruined' Kourtney's Wedding Fitting, Drove Kris to a 'Two-Martini Night'
Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners impacted the famous family in more ways than one. Thursday's episode of The Kardashians picked up as the ending of the trial loomed — and right as Kourtney Kardashian was visiting Milan to try on her wedding dress for the very first time.
AOL Corp
Jennifer Garner Looks Fresh in Shorts as She Debuts Chic Lob on Red Carpet
Effortlessly stylish! Jennifer Garner showed off her toned legs at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. For the red carpet soiree, the Juno actress, 50, was radiant in an ivory blazer paired with a classic white tank top. Giving the traditional attire a fun twist, Garner teamed the look with off-white shorts.
AOL Corp
So in Love! J. Lo Proudly Wears a 'Jennifer and Ben' Necklace
Bennifer forever! Jennifer Lopez couldn’t be more in love with her husband, Ben Affleck. In honor of their union, the singer, 53, showed off a sweet “Jennifer and Ben” necklace via Instagram on Thursday, November 10. In the slideshow of images, the New York native paired the gold piece with a plunging white dress by Halston. Atop the sultry number the “Get Right” artist wore a fuzzy coat. For her glam, Lopez rocked a smoky eye, dramatic lashes and a soft pink lip. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. The hitmaker accessorized with dangling earrings.
AOL Corp
Kelsea Ballerini Has the Ultimate Response After Wearing Same Dress as MacKenzie Porter at CMAs
Feeling blue! Kelsea Ballerini has some thoughts about commenters weighing in on her powder blue red carpet ensemble at the 2022 CMA Awards. Ballerini hit the carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, rocking a striking head-to-toe blue Balenciaga gown. It just so happened to be the exact same blue gown worn to the same event by MacKenzie Porter.
AOL Corp
Elizabeth Hurley reacts to Matthew Perry's book, 'Serving Sara' shutdown: 'It was tough'
Matthew Perry was "nervous" about how his buzzy new book would be received, especially given all the celebrities he talks about, but there's one person mentioned that holds no ill-will towards the actor: Elizabeth Hurley. While promoting her new film Christmas in Paradise, Hurley tells Yahoo Entertainment she's seen parts of what her former co-star has to say.
AOL Corp
Takeoff's Celebration of Life at Atlanta Arena: Drake and Justin Bieber Remember Migos Rapper
Days after his untimely death, fans filled Atlanta's State Farm Arena for a celebration of the life of Kirsnik Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Hosted by the Migos star's family, the celebration was held on Friday afternoon in Takeoff's native Georgia, where Drake spoke and Justin Bieber, Chlöe, Yolanda Adams and Byron Cage performed at the emotional gathering officiated by Pastor Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church. Quavo and Offset also spoke.
AOL Corp
Kris Jenner helped Kim Kardashian out of a tight spot with Marilyn gown
If at first you don't succeed, get your mom on the phone to get you a second chance. That power play appears to have been Kim Kardashian's plan for getting into the vintage dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 when she publicly serenaded President Kennedy 10 days before his 45th birthday.
AOL Corp
'The Handmaid's Tale': Elisabeth Moss and More React to the 'Crazy' Season 5 Finale (Exclusive)
After another intense installment of The Handmaid's Tale, season 5 has officially come to a close. Written by creator Bruce Miller and directed by Elisabeth Moss, "Safe" marks another shocking and emotional finale for the ongoing Hulu series, which will wrap up its adaptation of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel with season 6.
AOL Corp
Hilary Duff Fires Back at Upcoming Aaron Carter Memoir Claims
Calling them out. Hilary Duff slammed expedited plans to release ex Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir following his November 5 death. “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking [the] appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work,” the Disney alum, 35, said in a statement to E! News on Thursday, November 10.
AOL Corp
Christina Applegate on making her 1st public appearance since MS diagnosis: 'It’s very difficult'
Christina Applegate is figuring out her life after getting her curveball multiple sclerosis diagnosis. The actress — who's long graced the screen, first as Kelly Bundy on Married… With Children and now as Jen Harding in Dead to Me — will be collecting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 14. The ceremony, which was supposed to take place in 2020, will be the 50-year-old's first public appearance since she learned she has the disease of the central nervous system last year.
Comments / 0