Christina Applegate is figuring out her life after getting her curveball multiple sclerosis diagnosis. The actress — who's long graced the screen, first as Kelly Bundy on Married… With Children and now as Jen Harding in Dead to Me — will be collecting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 14. The ceremony, which was supposed to take place in 2020, will be the 50-year-old's first public appearance since she learned she has the disease of the central nervous system last year.

2 DAYS AGO