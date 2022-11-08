Read full article on original website
nystateofpolitics.com
Did Hochul and Zeldin fail to connect with independent voters?
Voters not aligned with either party had only two choices in the race for governor of New York. And an independent reform group on Thursday argued both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin failed to adequately win them over in the election. The group Unite NY pointed...
nystateofpolitics.com
Surge in support secures ballot lines for Working Families, Conservative parties
The Conservative and Working Families parties received more than enough votes to secure their ballot lines in New York through 2024, with both seeing double-digit increases in support. The number of ballots cast for the Working Families Party more than doubled this Election Day compared to the last midterm and...
Nymag.com
How Zeldin’s Loss Is Making New York’s Republican Party Ambitious Again
In his lone television debate with Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin was asked, given that he voted to overturn the 2020 election, if he would accept the results of the one he was in. “Well, first off,” he responded, glaring at moderator Susan Arbetter, “losing is not an option.”
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul sticks with New York Democrats boss despite calls for resignation
New York Democrats are gathering in Puerto Rico for an annual political conference that takes place after every general election. Fresh off her victory, Gov. Kathy Hochul was in a dancing mood after she arrived in San Juan and paid a visit to a local school. There, she offered some insight into the election results.
Depressed Democrats, but not Hochul, point fingers at New York party chair
Kathy Hochul has no intention of replacing chair Jay Jacobs, she told reporters.
nystateofpolitics.com
4 post-election questions for New York politics
With Election Day now behind us, there are a host of outstanding issues facing New York's state government, its economy and its political leadership in Albany. While most of the races are settled across the state, the new political landscape is different than the one at the start of the year. Here are four burning questions facing New York.
nystateofpolitics.com
Erie County Democrats excited about electing one of their own as governor
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Erie County Democratic Committee is entering uncharted territory. Chair Jeremy Zellner expects it can only be good Gov. Kathy Hochul was elected this week to four more years after finishing Andrew Cuomo's term. She's the first governor from Buffalo to get elected since Grover Cleveland. "No...
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates fear super PAC spending could undermine public financing of campaigns
Millions of dollars in political giving during the race for New York governor came from one man who hoped to sway the election. Now good-government advocates are worried this could undermine a key change about to take effect for how politicial campaigns are funded. Big money in New York politics...
nystateofpolitics.com
The Biden and Trump factor in New York's midterm elections
A 2024 rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is still far from a certainty, but the 2022 midterm results could be a foreshadowing of their prospects. In New York State, like elsewhere in the country, Biden helped lift some Democratic candidates to victory while Trump was...
nystateofpolitics.com
Analysis: National Democrats largely hold off red wave; in New York it's more of a mixed bag
It’s been a tough year for New York Democrats. Fresh off the traumatic resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August 2021, the party took a drubbing at the polls that November in several down-ballot races, particularly in Long Island. Then this past spring, after the Independent Redistricting Commission failed...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
nystateofpolitics.com
Election updates: Hochul wins full term as New York governor, several upstate House races remain uncalled
It's Election Day in New York. Voters are casting ballots for the statewide offices of governor, attorney general, comptroller and one of New York's U.S. Senate seats. The state's 26 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will also be on the ballot, as well as all 213 seats in the state Legislature.
urbancny.com
Francis Conole’s Arrogance Lost the NY-22 District Congressional Race
Conole’s campaign was as diverse as an entire season of NBC’s “Friends”. A candidate running for Congress in Central New York, especially in the 22nd Congressional District usually casts a wide net tying together diverse portions of this district into a formidable campaign strategy. If a Democrat is running, there’s usually a push to engage the African American Community.
Hochul declares victory, but Zeldin won’t concede; NY governor’s race not yet called
UPDATE: Kathy Hochul was declared the winner in the New York governor’s race by the Associated Press early Wednesday morning. For the latest updates on the race, click here. Original story: NEW YORK (PIX11) — The race for New York’s governor remained too close to call early on Wednesday, though Gov. Kathy Hochul declared victory […]
nystateofpolitics.com
State Comptroller DiNapoli secures fourth term
The second longest-serving comptroller in state history, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli secured his fourth term Tuesday night with a victory over Republican Paul Rodriguez, Spectrum News projects. DiNapoli holds a 56.9% to 43.1% lead, with nearly 83% of the vote reporting as of Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE
In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
nystateofpolitics.com
State GOP Chair Nick Langworthy defeats Max Della Pia in race for NY-23 seat
State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy has bested Democrat Max Della Pia in the race for New York’s 23rd Congressional District, The Associated Press projected. Langworthy will fill the Western New York House seat that was vacated by Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs this spring when he decided not to run for re-election.
New York Democrats spoil House party
A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
nystateofpolitics.com
Assessing the Democratic performance on election night
If 2018 was the year of the blue wave, the 2022 midterms may just be the year of the Democratic Dam. Political convention said the party in charge has a tough midterm year filled with losses. However, despite some big losses like Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the Democrats seem to have mostly held their own.
nystateofpolitics.com
Interactive: How New Yorkers voted in the 2022 election for governor
The 2022 race for New York governor wound up being the closest contest the state has seen for that office since George Pataki unseated Mario Cuomo in 1994. In the end, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul won a full term of her own, defeating Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman ever elected to the office and the first upstate governor in 100 years.
