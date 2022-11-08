Voters did not encounter widespread problems on Election Day. That has not stopped former President Donald Trump and other Republicans from falsely portraying minor snags at polling places to undermine confidence in the results. Two years after conspiracy theorists about President Joe Biden stealing victory from Trump, they are now propagating smaller lies about the 2022 midterm elections. Trump and GOP allies are distorting the truth about election hiccups that experts say officials handled well, including voting machine malfunctions in Arizona’s largest county and errors in the poll books used to sign in voters in Michigan’s largest city.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO