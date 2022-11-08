Read full article on original website
Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Harrisburg
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Turkey Hill at 7601 Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg. The ticket matched the five white balls in Monday's drawing, 10-33-41-47-56. The red Powerball was 10. The holder of the...
11 News looks into issues with Powerball tickets, drawing
PITTSBURGH — Multiple people contacted Channel 11 to find out why they were having difficulties or couldn’t buy a Powerball ticket online hours before the drawing was supposed to take place. Channel 11 worked to get answers from the Pennsylvania Lottery after one man said he tried for...
Six Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Players Win $1.5 Million
Six winning Pennsylvania Powerball tickets have been sold in six different Pennsylvania counties in the drawing the day before the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A $1 million ticket, less withholding sold at the Turkey Hill located at 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; which earns...
Multiple big winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — The biggest jackpot in Powerball history is gone after one person was able to claim the massive $2.03 billion Powerball Monday night, but there are also a few big winners sold in Pennsylvania. The $2.03 billion jackpot went to one single ticket that was sold in California. Winners in Pennsylvania According to the […]
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Washington County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket was a $3 Million Snow Bank Scratch-Off. The winning ticket was sold at Sheetz at 2401 Washington Road in Canonsburg. The store will receive a...
Winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $353K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Tuesday’s drawing, 4-5-22-30-37. It is worth approximately $353,140.50. The K & D at 105 Seminary Avenue in Oakdale will get a $500 bonus for...
A Winner's Worry: Lottery-winning reality check
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - So...you didn't win the big one. Someone in California won Powerball's big jackpot of over $2 billion. There was also a big Mega Millions drawing last night and another Powerball drawing tonight. So, what is your play-or-don't-play threshold? It wasn't all that long ago when a lottery game reached $100 million and lines formed to buy tickets. Now, $150 million barely draws a yawn. "When jackpots get to the three, four, or 500 million range, we really start to see an uptick in sales," said Drew Svitko, the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. "Anything over that and sales grow very dramatically."This...
Four hit it big in Allegheny Co. ahead of record Powerball drawing
“The anticipation is certainly building as this historic jackpot keeps growing,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “In Pennsylvania, we urge our winners to first sign their winning ticket.”
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Up to $975 coming to many people in Pennsylvania
photo of money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for hundreds of thousands of residents in Pennsylvania. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. There are some income limits in place, so you'll want to verify the details with the state of Pennsylvania.
4 winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets worth $1 million, $150,000 sold in Allegheny County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Check your tickets! Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County, one worth $1 million and three worth $150,000. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning tickets were from the Powerball drawing on Nov. 5. Download the FREE WPXI News app for...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
New state representative elected for the 189th District in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst has long been known as the mayor of Stroudsburg, but after Tuesday night's election, she'll now be known for her new role as the state representative for the 189th District. Probst is taking over the seat held by Republican Rosemary Brown. Brown retired...
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month
If you're starting to put your holiday gift list together, you may be interested to know that a major discount retail chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this week, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop
The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
Issues driving folks in the Poconos to vote
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One by one, voters strolled into the Mountain Center in Coolbaugh Township to cast their ballot, hoping to have their voices heard in Monroe County and beyond. Frank Panico of Tobyhanna is voting because he's concerned about Social Security and the government's spending. "I'm worried...
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County
Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
Pennsylvania man says he ate a rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days; Hundreds watch the achievement
A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days. Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia. Tominsky posted flyers around the city […]
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in Pennsylvania
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In southern Pennsylvania, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
