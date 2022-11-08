ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

abc27 News

Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Harrisburg

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Turkey Hill at 7601 Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg. The ticket matched the five white balls in Monday's drawing, 10-33-41-47-56. The red Powerball was 10. The holder of the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Six Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Players Win $1.5 Million

Six winning Pennsylvania Powerball tickets have been sold in six different Pennsylvania counties in the drawing the day before the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A $1 million ticket, less withholding sold at the Turkey Hill located at 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; which earns...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Multiple big winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — The biggest jackpot in Powerball history is gone after one person was able to claim the massive $2.03 billion Powerball Monday night, but there are also a few big winners sold in Pennsylvania. The $2.03 billion jackpot went to one single ticket that was sold in California. Winners in Pennsylvania According to the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

A Winner's Worry: Lottery-winning reality check

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - So...you didn't win the big one. Someone in California won Powerball's big jackpot of over $2 billion. There was also a big Mega Millions drawing last night and another Powerball drawing tonight. So, what is your play-or-don't-play threshold? It wasn't all that long ago when a lottery game reached $100 million and lines formed to buy tickets. Now, $150 million barely draws a yawn. "When jackpots get to the three, four, or 500 million range, we really start to see an uptick in sales," said Drew Svitko, the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. "Anything over that and sales grow very dramatically."This...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Up to $975 coming to many people in Pennsylvania

photo of money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for hundreds of thousands of residents in Pennsylvania. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. There are some income limits in place, so you'll want to verify the details with the state of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mynbc5.com

Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont

NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
VERMONT STATE
Travel Maven

Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop

The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
LEVITTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Issues driving folks in the Poconos to vote

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One by one, voters strolled into the Mountain Center in Coolbaugh Township to cast their ballot, hoping to have their voices heard in Monroe County and beyond. Frank Panico of Tobyhanna is voting because he's concerned about Social Security and the government's spending. "I'm worried...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County

Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

