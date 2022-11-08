ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Rocketman
2d ago

Unless there is proof that Green and/or McBurrows threw the first punch, this is all on Sparty. Sparty and fans need to stop deflecting and just own this.

RH Truth-Teller
2d ago

screw Izzo and the Spartan football team if they can't behave civilized under stress what are they going to do in the future punch out the boss every time they don't get a raise this reflex terribly on the University

wolverines 1971
2d ago

sounds like victim blaming again. he should condemn the MSU bullies actions and then shut his mouth.... for once

