“You never know how or if an album will impact or if something is going to last, but ‘Dirt’ stuck around,” says Jerry Cantrell, the guitarist for Alice in Chains, looking back on the Seattle band’s classic 1992 sophomore release. That may be an understatement: the album isn’t just resting on its five-times-platinum laurels, but actually re-entered the top 10 of the Billboard 200 in October at No. 9, the kind of feat that, if it ever happens with catalog reissues, is usually reserved for Beatles remixes. Even in 2022, remarkably, “Dirt” still has not come out with the wash. The...

1 DAY AGO