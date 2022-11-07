ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Low’s Mimi Parker was a voice of hope and healing in indie rock

In the early days of their marriage, Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker’s dream was simple. “We wanted to do something in life together – be in business together, or work together … Just be together,” Sparhawk told me in 2013. The solution materialised in 1993 when they formed Low, in which Parker sang and drummed until her death on Saturday of ovarian cancer.
American Songwriter

Talking Heads’ Members Announce Remain in Light North American Tour

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are once again bringing Remain in Light to the stage. Performing the 1980 Talking Heads album in its entirety, Harrison, a mainstay in the art-punk, avant-funk ensemble, and Belew, a touring guitarist for the band, are hitting the road in 2023 for a 19-date tour. They’ll bring Talking Heads’ classics like “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Once in a Lifetime” to audiences across North America.
Stereogum

Low’s Mimi Parker Has Died

Low’s Mimi Parker has died. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but…” Alan Sparhawk, Parker’s husband and the group’s other half, announced on social media. “She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. Earlier this year, the band canceled shows scheduled for this summer and fall as she underwent treatment.
guitar.com

Low drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker dies aged 55

Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer of Minnesota slowcore band Low, has died at the age of 55 following a two-year battle with ovarian cancer. Low confirmed Parker’s passing in a statement on the band’s official Twitter account this Sunday (6 November), writing: “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”
Variety

Dolly Parton Joined at Rock Hall Induction by Pink, Brandi Carlile, Simon Le Bon and Rob Halford, as L.A. Ceremony Becomes a Dolly-Fest

Although for official purposes all Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are created equal, some are bound to loom larger than others when the rubber hits the road. And so, as much as hardcore fans of Duran Duran or Judas Priest might have flooded into L.A.’s Microsoft Theatre in ordinate numbers for Saturday night’s ceremony honoring the hall’s class of 2022, it was always a foregone conclusion that the show’s all-star climax was going to revolve around the most culturally iconic of them all, Dolly Parton. If she showed up to accept, that is, but after some initial uncertainty...
BET

Morris Day & The Time To Receive The 'Legend' Award At 'Soul Train Awards' 2022

Today, BET announced iconic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time will receive the ‘Legend’ award at “Soul Train Awards” 2022. World-class musician, composer, and actor Morris Day is best known for his role as lead singer of the legendary band and as a hit-making solo artist with songs like “Oak Tree” and the #1 smash on the US R&B hits chart “Fishnets.” The Time is beloved for their top musical hits “Jungle Love,” and “The Bird.” The band’s successful music career spans four decades. Morris Day has appeared in multiple films including cult classic Purple Rain.
Variety

Alice in Chains Celebrates 30th Anniversary of ‘Dirt’ and ‘How F—ing Weird It Is’ to Have the Classic Album Re-Enter the Top 10

“You never know how or if an album will impact or if something is going to last, but ‘Dirt’ stuck around,” says Jerry Cantrell, the guitarist for Alice in Chains, looking back on the Seattle band’s classic 1992 sophomore release. That may be an understatement: the album isn’t just resting on its five-times-platinum laurels, but actually re-entered the top 10 of the Billboard 200 in October at No. 9, the kind of feat that, if it ever happens with catalog reissues, is usually reserved for Beatles remixes. Even in 2022, remarkably, “Dirt” still has not come out with the wash. The...

