Mimi Parker, founder and vocalist of acclaimed indie-rock band Low, dies at 55
The world of indie-rock has taken a big hit today as Mimi Parker, the co-founder and one of the vocalists in the band Low, has passed away at the age of 55. She had been battling cancer since her diagnosis in December 2020. Her husband and Low frontman Alan Sparhawk confirmed her tragic passing on Twitter.
Low’s Mimi Parker was a voice of hope and healing in indie rock
In the early days of their marriage, Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker’s dream was simple. “We wanted to do something in life together – be in business together, or work together … Just be together,” Sparhawk told me in 2013. The solution materialised in 1993 when they formed Low, in which Parker sang and drummed until her death on Saturday of ovarian cancer.
Low’s Mimi Parker Has Died
Low’s Mimi Parker has died. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but…” Alan Sparhawk, Parker’s husband and the group’s other half, announced on social media. “She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. Earlier this year, the band canceled shows scheduled for this summer and fall as she underwent treatment.
Low drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker dies aged 55
Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer of Minnesota slowcore band Low, has died at the age of 55 following a two-year battle with ovarian cancer. Low confirmed Parker’s passing in a statement on the band’s official Twitter account this Sunday (6 November), writing: “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”
Mimi Parker, singer for indie band Low, dies from ovarian cancer
Mimi Parker, singer, songwriter and drummer for the Minnesota indie band, has died from ovarian cancer, her husband said. She was 54 or 55. Parker’s soprano vocals and economical drumming defined the sound of the band from Duluth, which she founded with her husband, Alan Sparhawk, according to Rolling Stone.
