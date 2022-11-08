ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

20 Vets take advantage of free legal clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second-ever Veteran Legal Clinic at the Terre Haute Veteran's Association was successful. The clinic provided civil legal services to Hoosier veterans on Tuesday. It was through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services. The pilot for this clinic was back in April. Thirteen vets took...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Weekend event works to bring awareness to homeless veterans

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, advocates for homeless veterans are taking to the street to show their support. It's part of Operation Vanguard. Volunteers sleep out in tents or cardboard boxes each year to show the reality homeless veterans face daily. Reach Services in Terre Haute hosts the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Firefighters called to Terre Haute house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Terre Haute Thursday morning. The call came in around 8:30 a.m., of a house located near the intersection of N. 14th and Buckeye streets on fire near the Twelve Points neighborhood of Terre Haute. Terre Haute Fire Battalion Chief Scott Dalton said as of […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Clinkenbeard wins bid for Vigo Co. Commissioner

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In a tight race for Commissioner of District one in Vigo County, Mark Clinkenbeard won with 53% of the votes. He is a lifelong resident of Vigo County, and a small business owner, something he feels will help him in office. “I want Vigo...
WTHI

Crews bring in the cranes as Terre Haute casino work continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute, you've probably seen crews working on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. The plans for a casino in Terre Haute has been in the works for over six years, and community members are excited. Executives from...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

VIGO CO. DISTRICT 1 COMMISSIONER

"I just think there's a lot of great things around here..." Mark Clinkenbeard is the Vigo Co. District One commissioner-elect. Republican Mark Clinkenbeard beat out incumbent Brendan Kearns for the position. Here's what he has planned for Vigo County.
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4

Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
WTHI

Organizations team up for annual Clothe-a-Child event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As colder days approach, some local children need extra support to get their warm clothes. Noon Optimist Club and League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet are partnering to make that happen. The organizations are hosting the 88th annual "Clothe-a-Child" auction. Local businesses have donated items...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

National Adoption Awareness Month - One Family's Story

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For hundreds of kids every year, aging out of the foster care system is a tragic reality. It's "National Adoption Awareness Month, " and many children and teens are in need of finding a home. Although for some, that journey is much harder. Michael Steimel...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wevv.com

Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana

Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New sheriff elected in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new sheriff is set to take office in Sullivan County. Voters in Sullivan County elected Jason Bobbitt as their new sheriff. Bobbit was elected with 53.36 percent of the vote over Billy Snead. Current Sheriff Clark Cottom reached his two-term limit serving as the...
WTHI

Union Health drops mask mandate

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers at Union Health get to do something they haven't been able to do since 2020 - go to work maskless. That's according to a letter sent to Union Health workers Thursday. It says, "effective immediately, the universal masking requirement is lifted." It says some...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy