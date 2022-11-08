Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
20 Vets take advantage of free legal clinic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second-ever Veteran Legal Clinic at the Terre Haute Veteran's Association was successful. The clinic provided civil legal services to Hoosier veterans on Tuesday. It was through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services. The pilot for this clinic was back in April. Thirteen vets took...
Area McDonald’s to offer free breakfast for veterans on Veterans Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — McDonald’s owners throughout the Wabash Valley are inviting veterans to stop in for breakfast on Veterans Day, their treat. The offer of a free breakfast combo meal will be available from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a […]
WTHI
Organization works to help improve mental health while sharing a free Thanksgiving dinner
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization is doing its part to address mental health challenges. The Ryves Youth Center will be hosting a family night for mental health. Families attending will receive a Thanksgiving meal and learn what resources are available to get mental health help. A small panel...
WTHI
ISU teams up with the Marines to help Toys for Tots
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the community got out to help kids in need" today.. pe…
WTHI
Weekend event works to bring awareness to homeless veterans
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, advocates for homeless veterans are taking to the street to show their support. It's part of Operation Vanguard. Volunteers sleep out in tents or cardboard boxes each year to show the reality homeless veterans face daily. Reach Services in Terre Haute hosts the...
Firefighters called to Terre Haute house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Terre Haute Thursday morning. The call came in around 8:30 a.m., of a house located near the intersection of N. 14th and Buckeye streets on fire near the Twelve Points neighborhood of Terre Haute. Terre Haute Fire Battalion Chief Scott Dalton said as of […]
MyWabashValley.com
Clinkenbeard wins bid for Vigo Co. Commissioner
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In a tight race for Commissioner of District one in Vigo County, Mark Clinkenbeard won with 53% of the votes. He is a lifelong resident of Vigo County, and a small business owner, something he feels will help him in office. “I want Vigo...
WTHI
Crews bring in the cranes as Terre Haute casino work continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute, you've probably seen crews working on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. The plans for a casino in Terre Haute has been in the works for over six years, and community members are excited. Executives from...
WTHI
VIGO CO. DISTRICT 1 COMMISSIONER
"I just think there's a lot of great things around here..." Mark Clinkenbeard is the Vigo Co. District One commissioner-elect. Republican Mark Clinkenbeard beat out incumbent Brendan Kearns for the position. Here's what he has planned for Vigo County.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4
Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
WTHI
Organizations team up for annual Clothe-a-Child event
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As colder days approach, some local children need extra support to get their warm clothes. Noon Optimist Club and League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet are partnering to make that happen. The organizations are hosting the 88th annual "Clothe-a-Child" auction. Local businesses have donated items...
WTHI
National Adoption Awareness Month - One Family's Story
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For hundreds of kids every year, aging out of the foster care system is a tragic reality. It's "National Adoption Awareness Month, " and many children and teens are in need of finding a home. Although for some, that journey is much harder. Michael Steimel...
WTHI
An expired license plate lands two behind bars for drug accusations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are facing charges in Vigo County after police stopped a car with expired tags. It happened just before 5:00 on Wednesday evening around 2nd Avenue and North 24th Street in Terre Haute. Police said the driver was Thomas Boatman,51, of Clinton. A passenger...
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
A Worthington man is accused in a spree of massage parlor robberies this past August.
WTHI
Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
wevv.com
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana
Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
WTHI
New sheriff elected in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new sheriff is set to take office in Sullivan County. Voters in Sullivan County elected Jason Bobbitt as their new sheriff. Bobbit was elected with 53.36 percent of the vote over Billy Snead. Current Sheriff Clark Cottom reached his two-term limit serving as the...
WTHI
Union Health drops mask mandate
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers at Union Health get to do something they haven't been able to do since 2020 - go to work maskless. That's according to a letter sent to Union Health workers Thursday. It says, "effective immediately, the universal masking requirement is lifted." It says some...
WTHI
The candidate incorrectly left off of the ballot in three Vigo Co. precincts won't contest the election
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The candidate who was left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts says he will not contest the election results. On Tuesday, we told you that the Independent candidate for Indiana House District 45, Cody Alsman, did not appear on the ballots in Linton, Prairie Creek and Prairieton townships.
WTHI
The Red Cross is working on stocking up on blood before winter - here's how you can help
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross is looking for more blood donors ahead of this year's flu season. The Centers for Disease Control is predicting a serious spread of the flu virus this year. The Red Cross hopes to stock up on blood before donations decrease. By...
Comments / 0