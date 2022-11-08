Thursday Night Football inside the Bank should be a lot of fun. The Panthers are wearing their matte black helmets for the first time and with a win, they would be just one game out of first place in the NFC South. Unfortunately, I don't see it happening. I've never been big on P.J. Walker and the game he had against Atlanta a couple of weeks ago was a fluke. What we saw last week vs Cincinnati and what we saw vs Los Angeles is what Walker truly is - a quarterback that is very inconsistent and tries to make too much happen. I'll take the Falcons in a low-scoring affair.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO