Tulsa, OK

Man speaks out after witnessing 2 teens involved in a shootout at a south Tulsa Walmart

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is speaking out after he saw Tulsa Police detain a large group of teenagers for fighting and attempting to break into cars in a south Tulsa parking lot Saturday night. Police also arrested two 15-year-olds on gun charges after a shootout in the same area that night.

“It’s so sad to see people doing this this young,” said Kyle Sharpe.

Police said 15 teenagers were detained but later released to their parents in connection to the incident Saturday night. The teens started fighting in the parking lot of Cinergy near 71st Street and S Memorial Drive Saturday. Police said they suspected multiple teenagers attempted to break into cars in the parking lot.

“We had many witnesses calling in on this,” said Tulsa Police Public Information Officer Danny Bean. “Patrol gets a call of a bunch of juveniles fighting in a parking lot down around [that area].”

Eventually, the commotion moved to a Walmart parking lot across the street from Cinergy, and witnesses said one teenager shot at another teenager in a car. One of the teenagers ran into the Walmart where an off-duty Pawnee County Sheriff’s deputy was working security. The deputy tackled and apprehended the teenager.

Police arrested the other armed teenager in the Cinergy parking lot not long after.

Sharpe said he was working in the area that night. He recalled walking outside to see a teen breaking into his car. Sharpe told FOX23 when his boss confronted the teenager, he pointed a gun at them.

“I was parked right beside this white car, and my boss came in and got me. [He] said ‘Is someone supposed to be getting into your car?’ and I said ‘no,’” Sharpe said. “So I came out. When I turned the corner, I saw they were beside my car. They had a gun out on one of my coworkers.”

Bean told FOX23 multiple teenagers were found with latex gloves on them when police arrived.

“The majority of them were wearing latex gloves, or had them on their person,” he explained. “Which suggests they were breaking into cars all around the mall area.”

Sharpe said he was the first person to call the police to report the incident.

“It’s just sad to see,” he said. “I do kind of feel not safe.”

Comments / 10

Fabian
2d ago

amputate the teens arms& make the parents spend 2yrsin jail for failing their own children

Reply
6
 

KTUL

Police arrest suspect victim killed in east Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 21st and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police say storage unit theft was a crime of opportunity

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man with a distinctive tattoo following a bizarre robbery. Investigators say the man burglarized several storage units at Briarglen Mini Storage near 31st and 129th East Avenue. They say the thief forced the facility’s gate open and drove his mid-2000s Chevy truck through it.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for alleged storage unit burglars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the person pictured. Officers say this man is suspected of stealing from a storage unit. TPD reports the burglary happened on Nov.2 at a facility near 31st and 129th East Avenue. The suspects entered the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Clemency Hearing Rescheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999

A clemency hearing has been rescheduled for death row prisoner John Hanson because he remains in federal custody. Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for a number of armed robberies in Tulsa. Hanson was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Killed In Overnight Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating after one person was killed in an overnight crash near East 41st Street and South 145th East Avenue. Tulsa Police say a woman who witnessed the crash, at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, helped officers piece together what exactly happened. According to Police, a woman was...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after dog bites apartment employee

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after one of his pit bulls bit an apartment employee, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. The post said on Nov. 3, police were called out to a west Tulsa apartment complex for two pit bulls that were “aggressively chasing children.” Police learned Donald Lockridge owned the dogs, but couldn’t find him.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sapulpa police trying to identify person of interest in burglary investigation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa Police Department is requesting help in identifying the person pictured. Officers say this individual is a person of interest in a burglary investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Elisa Mudd at emudd@sapulpapd.gov or 918-224-3862. Individuals may remain anonymous when reporting information.
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Falling Asleep Behind Wheel Arrested By Tulsa Police

While police were on the scene of a deadly crash on Monday night, officers noticed a car had been stopped at a nearby traffic light for a long time. When officers approached, the car they say they found the driver allegedly asleep behind the wheel with his foot still on the brake.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
