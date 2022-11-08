Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
3 Trade Ideas For Lakers Involving Anthony Davis
Sometimes, you need to read between the lines. That holds especially true when trying to dissect NBA trade rumors. Whenever you read a headline, try to look for what it isn’t saying, along with whatever it is. For example, it’s recently been suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers could...
Shocking Update About Anthony Davis’ Lakers Future
To the surprise of virtually no one, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily to begin the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have gotten things figured out for the most part defensively, this team is severely flawed on the offensive side of the court. Los Angeles is currently 7th in...
ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
This Nets-Pelicans Trade Features Kevin Durant
For diehard fans of basketball, a player’s career doesn’t begin once they enter the NBA. Those fans have been familiar with the league’s top players since they were in high school. As a result, expectations for those players are also set early. Sometimes, the results can be...
Lakers Fans Debate Which Duo Would Win: Kobe Bryant And Pau Gasol vs. LeBron James And Anthony Davis
Lakers fans discussed which legendary duo between Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol and LeBron James and Anthony Davis would win.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Guess Who Lakers Fans Want To Trade After Latest Loss?
Your Los Angeles Lakers lost against their Crypto.com Arena neighbors, the Los Angeles Clippers, last night, 114-103. It would mark their fourth consecutive double-digit defeat. With L.A. now boasting a five-game losing streak and a four-game losing streak in its first 11 contests, Lakers fans (and this writer) are realizing...
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...
Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
Centre Daily
LeBron James Hoping to Return to Play Friday After Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. After suffering a groin injury against the Clippers on Wednesday, Lakers star LeBron James addressed playing in the team’s Friday game against the Kings. “I’ll go around [the clock] treatment for 24 hours, and if it’s OK on Friday, I’ll be...
Centre Daily
Danuel House on Pace to Return for 76ers vs. Hawks
Joel Embiid wasn’t the only Philadelphia 76ers player to battle the flu recently. Last Friday, when the Sixers were gearing up to take on the New York Knicks, the veteran reserve Danuel House Jr. was added to the injury report due to a non-COVID illness. Similar to Embiid, House...
Anthony Davis Gets Brutally Honest About New Lakers Role
The early going of the 2022-23 NBA season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers. They are tied for the fewest wins in the NBA with the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets, which is a truly embarrassing outcome for the purple and gold. Unlike the Magic and Rockets,...
Yardbarker
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest franchise in the NBA. While teams like the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls have become relevant worldwide with modern dynasties and teams like the New York Knicks remain popular because of the massive market they are in, the Lakers have combined both.
Centre Daily
NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Flip-Flops When Asked How L.A. Can Improve
The Lakers big man has been doing a little mind-changing.
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro And Caleb Martin Questionable For Tonight Against Charlotte Hornets
The Miami Heat have listed Caleb Martin (quad) and Tyler Herro (ankle) as questionable for Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena. Guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out. Center Omer Yurtseven (ankle) is out. For the Charlotte Hornets:. Guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is out. Forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder)...
Centre Daily
JUST IN: Charlotte Hornets Unveil City Edition Uniforms, Court for 2022-23 Season
For years, Charlotte Hornets fans have wanted the team to adopt 'CLT' as the team's official abbreviation rather than 'CHA'. Due to legal reasons, that just isn't possible. However, the Hornets, Nike, and the NBA were able to work together with the company that owns the 'CLT' trademark to allow the abbreviation to be featured on the chest of this year's Hornets City Edition uniforms.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Does Not Mince Words In Discussing Lakers' Brutal 2-8 Start
The Lakers need to step it up soon as they are in the midst of a historically bad season
Yardbarker
Durant Durant: Knicks Can't Randle Surging Nets
Granted the full-time reigns of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, head coach Jacque Vaughn had an instant opportunity to prove his worth at the helm in a nationally televised contest. Alas for the New York Knicks, they happened to be in the way. Vaughn's Nets, paced by a 29-point, 12-rebound,...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/10/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 10, 2022. New Orleans Pelicans unveil 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniform. The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the unveiling of the team’s 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform that will...
ESPN
Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn
NEW YORK -- — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Could Be Heading Toward Surgery
Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen was limited to just five innings pitched in the 2022 regular season due to a shoulder injury that never could quite heal completely. Expected to anchor the L.A. bullpen this year, he instead was almost entirely a non-factor. When Treinen originally returned from his injury in...
