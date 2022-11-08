ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Pelicans Trade Features Kevin Durant

For diehard fans of basketball, a player’s career doesn’t begin once they enter the NBA. Those fans have been familiar with the league’s top players since they were in high school. As a result, expectations for those players are also set early. Sometimes, the results can be...
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Guess Who Lakers Fans Want To Trade After Latest Loss?

Your Los Angeles Lakers lost against their Crypto.com Arena neighbors, the Los Angeles Clippers, last night, 114-103. It would mark their fourth consecutive double-digit defeat. With L.A. now boasting a five-game losing streak and a four-game losing streak in its first 11 contests, Lakers fans (and this writer) are realizing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...

Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

LeBron James Hoping to Return to Play Friday After Injury

View the original article to see embedded media. After suffering a groin injury against the Clippers on Wednesday, Lakers star LeBron James addressed playing in the team’s Friday game against the Kings. “I’ll go around [the clock] treatment for 24 hours, and if it’s OK on Friday, I’ll be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Danuel House on Pace to Return for 76ers vs. Hawks

Joel Embiid wasn’t the only Philadelphia 76ers player to battle the flu recently. Last Friday, when the Sixers were gearing up to take on the New York Knicks, the veteran reserve Danuel House Jr. was added to the injury report due to a non-COVID illness. Similar to Embiid, House...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

JUST IN: Charlotte Hornets Unveil City Edition Uniforms, Court for 2022-23 Season

For years, Charlotte Hornets fans have wanted the team to adopt 'CLT' as the team's official abbreviation rather than 'CHA'. Due to legal reasons, that just isn't possible. However, the Hornets, Nike, and the NBA were able to work together with the company that owns the 'CLT' trademark to allow the abbreviation to be featured on the chest of this year's Hornets City Edition uniforms.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Durant Durant: Knicks Can't Randle Surging Nets

Granted the full-time reigns of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, head coach Jacque Vaughn had an instant opportunity to prove his worth at the helm in a nationally televised contest. Alas for the New York Knicks, they happened to be in the way. Vaughn's Nets, paced by a 29-point, 12-rebound,...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 11/10/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 10, 2022. New Orleans Pelicans unveil 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniform. The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the unveiling of the team’s 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform that will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn

NEW YORK -- — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Could Be Heading Toward Surgery

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen was limited to just five innings pitched in the 2022 regular season due to a shoulder injury that never could quite heal completely. Expected to anchor the L.A. bullpen this year, he instead was almost entirely a non-factor. When Treinen originally returned from his injury in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy