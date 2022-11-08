Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Centre Daily
NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.
Centre Daily
Preview: Pelicans vs Trail Blazers
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won back-to-back games since beating the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets to open the season. They'll get the opportunity to break that pattern tonight. After squeezing past the Chicago Bulls 115-111 on Wednesday, the Pels return home to the Smoothie King Center to host the Portland Trail Blazers.
Centre Daily
LeBron James Hoping to Return to Play Friday After Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. After suffering a groin injury against the Clippers on Wednesday, Lakers star LeBron James addressed playing in the team’s Friday game against the Kings. “I’ll go around [the clock] treatment for 24 hours, and if it’s OK on Friday, I’ll be...
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets Unveil City Edition Uniforms, Court for 2022-23 Season
For years, Charlotte Hornets fans have wanted the team to adopt 'CLT' as the team's official abbreviation rather than 'CHA'. Due to legal reasons, that just isn't possible. However, the Hornets, Nike, and the NBA were able to work together with the company that owns the 'CLT' trademark to allow the abbreviation to be featured on the chest of this year's Hornets City Edition uniforms.
ESPN
Lillard scores 26, Blazers hand Hornets 6th straight loss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — The Portland Trail Blazers didn't need a buzzer-beater this time. Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Blazers pulled away to beat Charlotte 105-95 Wednesday night, handing the Hornets their sixth straight loss. Anfernee Simons scored...
NBC Sports
Wizards' bench fuels win over Hornets
The Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 108-100 on Monday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... Lately, the Wizards have had to manage an especially difficult stretch in their schedule, but Monday night represented a soft spot and they were able to take advantage. The Wizards beat the Hornets on the road, snapping a nine-game losing streak in Charlotte. The last time they won there was January of 2017.
ESPN
Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
ESPN
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
Centre Daily
Score Predictions for Panthers vs Falcons
Thursday Night Football inside the Bank should be a lot of fun. The Panthers are wearing their matte black helmets for the first time and with a win, they would be just one game out of first place in the NFC South. Unfortunately, I don't see it happening. I've never been big on P.J. Walker and the game he had against Atlanta a couple of weeks ago was a fluke. What we saw last week vs Cincinnati and what we saw vs Los Angeles is what Walker truly is - a quarterback that is very inconsistent and tries to make too much happen. I'll take the Falcons in a low-scoring affair.
Sabonis scores 21 points as Kings top Cavs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game winning streak. He began the […]
Yardbarker
Suns vs. Timberwolves- Full Game Recap
It was an all-around complete game for the Phoenix Suns as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 to move to 8-3 on the season. The Timberwolves made it interesting down the stretch stopping the clock by getting to the foul line but the Suns matched them point for point down the stretch. The Suns shot an impressive 48% from the field and 46% from three. They forced 17 turnovers from the Timberwolves with 8 of them going for steals. Here are the key takeaways from tonight’s game.
WKYC
Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Comments / 0