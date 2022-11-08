Read full article on original website
Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergNorwalk, OH
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors rush to save woman’s life from house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland neighbors are being hailed as heroes for saving a woman from a house fire. The fire happened Monday near 71st Street and Ottawa Road in Cleveland. Miss Vanessa, who is wheelchair bound, was stuck inside of her home when a huge fire erupted. Christopher Baldwin,...
cleveland19.com
Day care staff, students recall 71-year-old janitor who was killed in Euclid shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Larry Anderson lived in the same house he died in. He was shot to death over the weekend. Euclid Police found his body inside his home after receiving a wellness check from the Pennsylvania State Patrol. They had stopped his vehicle being driven by a 14-year-old boy, believed to be a relative.
'Severe smoke and heat damage' reported in early morning Elyria house fire
ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria fire officials are reporting “severe damage” after flames broke out at a home in the 200 block of East 14th Street early Thursday morning. It was around 3:40 a.m. when firefighters responded to the scene where “crews found a working fire on the second floor of a large three-story residence.”
Multiple families sue Avon Lake day care where child suffered broken leg
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new fallout from abuse of a child caught on camera in an Avon Lake day care.
Richmond Heights Police care for emaciated dog found in woods near airport
Richmond Heights Police responded to a call regarding a pit bull lying near a creek in the woods near the Cuyahoga County airport, according to police.
Man steals groceries from Aldi, then leaves the goods next to CVS: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
Residents lose hope after city of Cleveland fails to place speed detectors at frequent car crash site
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in September, the city of Cleveland gave a potential solution to the reckless driving happening on Cleveland’s west side. Earlier that month, Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street called 19 News after getting fed up with drivers speeding down their street and disregarding stop signs.
cleveland19.com
New information on Tuesday’s massive fire in Cleveland’s Warehouse District
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters released new information Wednesday on yesterday’s massive fire at the Bridgeview Apartments in the Warehouse District. The fire started around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the W. 9th Street building and smoke and flames could be seen for miles. According to Cleveland Fire Lt....
cleveland19.com
Police arrest driver who allegedly ‘intentionally’ ran over man on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver accused of killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this week, was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on Wednesday. According to Cleveland police, the 49-year-old man ran over his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday,...
cleveland19.com
Speed tables installed on several Lakewood streets
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials are taking extra steps to keep their streets safe for residents by installing speed tables. This week, speed tables will be installed on Clarence Avenue between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Blvd. According to Lakewood city officials, the installation project is the result of a...
Pennsylvania Police Link 14-Year-Old Arrested During Traffic Stop On I-80 To Ohio Homicide
A 14-year-old was stopped driving a stolen vehicle from Ohio along Interstate 80 east in western Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to state troopers. During the stop, they observed a gun which soon had state troopers saying: "The totality of the circumstances suggested the likelihood the…
cleveland19.com
Bay Village police look for driver involved in hit and run accident
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating the driver who ran a red light and struck an 11-year-old boy’s bike in the crosswalk. Bay Village police said the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. According to police, the driver of a...
98online.com
Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart
(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
cleveland19.com
Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety. Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. “As you can see it’s pretty much...
Police: Fatal hit-skip victim was dragged under car
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of intentionally striking and killing a 49-year-old man with his vehicle.
Watch: Cleveland police confront convicted killer of 4 with proof that he did it
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the moment Cleveland police told a killer ‘We got you.’ Interrogation video shows homicide detectives confronting Armond Johnson about the deaths of four people.
cleveland19.com
Driver wanted for hitting pedestrian, fleeing Cleveland intersection in gray sedan
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking the public to help identify a driver suspected in an October hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian. The Oct. 20 crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fulton Road and Denison Avenue. Investigators said a driver in...
Crews respond after field catches fire in Lake County
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The City of Mentor confirmed to 3News that Painesville City Fire Department responded to a wind-driven brush fire in Painesville on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
cleveland19.com
Plea expected from man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court Wednesday for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for a...
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
