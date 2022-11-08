ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland neighbors rush to save woman’s life from house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland neighbors are being hailed as heroes for saving a woman from a house fire. The fire happened Monday near 71st Street and Ottawa Road in Cleveland. Miss Vanessa, who is wheelchair bound, was stuck inside of her home when a huge fire erupted. Christopher Baldwin,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Speed tables installed on several Lakewood streets

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials are taking extra steps to keep their streets safe for residents by installing speed tables. This week, speed tables will be installed on Clarence Avenue between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Blvd. According to Lakewood city officials, the installation project is the result of a...
LAKEWOOD, OH
98online.com

Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart

(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety. Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. “As you can see it’s pretty much...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Crews respond after field catches fire in Lake County

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The City of Mentor confirmed to 3News that Painesville City Fire Department responded to a wind-driven brush fire in Painesville on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
PAINESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Plea expected from man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court Wednesday for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for a...
SOLON, OH

Comments / 0

