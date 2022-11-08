ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSLS

Four sign to the next level in Early Signing Period at Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Wednesday marked the beginning of the Early Signing Period, and Franklin County had four athletes put pen to paper. “It’s a big deal, especially when we talk about D1 athletes coming out of Franklin County, we are a big school, big school in our region, but we have great coaches and great student athletes that work really hard and have the commitment that it takes to go to the next level so we’re super proud of it,” athletic director Bradley Lang said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
High School Football PRO

Radford, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Gretna High School football team will have a game with Radford High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
RADFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) — Wednesday afternoon 3 student-athletes from Christiansburg High School put pen to paper to sign their national letters of intent. First off…cross country and track runner McKenna Spaulding will continue her running career at Carson-Newman University. McKenna is an all regional runners and she is also...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Martinsville, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dan River High School football team will have a game with Martinsville High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out

Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out. Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. Student Achiever: William Byrd’s Dominick Dulak.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Basile pours in 30 in Hokies opening game win

Blacksburg, Va. – Virginia Tech ran out to a 56-31 lead on their way toa 95-57 opening game win over Delaware State. The Hokies were led by Wright State transfer Grant Basile, who puled in 30 points and added 10 rebounds in his Virginia Tech debut. He made 6 of 9 three pointers in the win. Sean Pedualla got his first start and made the most if it, adding 18 points including 5 of 8 from 3-point range and dishing out 8 assists. 6-10 center Lynn Kidd, a former Clemson transfer who played sparingly a year ago, added 8 points and 10 boards. Returning guard Darius Maddox poured in 14 points as well. The 1-0 Hokies will host Lehigh on Thursday night.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

VetBiz: New program for veteran business owners in Roanoke

ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. – A first-of-its-kind program in Southwest Virginia is helping veterans who are small business owners. The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center launched a new program called VetBiz. The goal is to provide mentoring and networking to veterans who’ve started small businesses in the greater Roanoke...
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

The Donnie Ray McKinney Sr Cruise-In Car Show

Bedford Moose Lodge #1897 hosted its fourth annual charity Cruise-in Car Show on Saturday, August 27, 2022, with all proceeds going to the National D-Day Memorial in memory of one of the Lodge’s outstanding members, Donnie Ray McKinney Sr. The event hereafter will be “The Donnie Ray McKinney Sr Cruise-In Car Show”.
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Roanoke County announces new Chief of Police

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A new Chief of Police has been named in Roanoke County. On Wednesday, Roanoke County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P. E. announced that Michael Poindexter will serve as the next Chief of Police effective Jan. 1, 2023. Poindexter has been serving as Assistant Chief of...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Kanode, Gary Lynn

Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hollins Volunteer Fire Department being dissolved

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has terminated its agreement with the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. The decision was made after Hollins VFD requested an audit by the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, a statewide organization that provides assistance to volunteer organizations, according to the county. The audit included the recommendation that the organization should dissolve.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Griffith wins big in Carroll, 9th District

Republican Morgan Griffin will retain his seat in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District thanks in part to an overwhelming showing of support in Carroll County. With approximately 75 percent of the vote with a little over 200,000 votes calculated in the district, Griffith held a wide edge in the race against Democratic challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan. Griffith enjoyed an even wider margin in Carroll County, where he unofficially received 8,049 votes to DeVaughan’s 1,374 in the first tallies released Tuesday night by the Carroll County Voter Registrar’s Office. Including 27 write-ins, Griffith unofficially took 85% of the vote in Carroll.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Projected Roanoke City Council race results

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR is projecting the winners in the race for Roanoke City Council to be Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin. WFXR News is projecting Luke Priddy wins the Roanoke City Council Special Election.
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball jackpot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion as of Monday night, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder

FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
ROANOKE, VA

