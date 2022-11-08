ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Returning starters Girard, Edwards lead Syracuse past Lehigh

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Girard scored 19 points, Jesse Edwards had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Syracuse beat Lehigh 90-72 on Monday night in a season opener.

Girard and Edwards are the only two returning starters for Syracuse after the Boeheim brothers and swingman Cole Swider moved on. Girard made four 3-pointers and Edwards only missed three of his eight attempts.

Syracuse closed the first half on a 15-3 run to take a 44-26 lead behind double-digit scoring from Edwards, Girard and Judah Mintz. Syracuse took its largest lead at 81-57 with 5:30 remaining.

Mintz finished 16 points and Symir Torrence scored 10 for Syracuse. The Orange shot 54.5% from the field and outrebounded Lehigh 39-26.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is at 999 wins for the second time -- 101 of his wins were vacated in 2015 by the NCAA. The Orange’s next game is on Nov. 15 at home against Colgate, which beat Syracuse 100-85 last season.

Evan Taylor made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Lehigh.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

