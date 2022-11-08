GISI to Rebrand Two Recent Asia Acquisitions; Appoints Asia Advisory Board Director

HONG KONG & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--

Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. ( GISI ) today announced the rebranding of its recently acquired Arcadis Hong Kong Design and Engineering (HK D&E) and Singapore consulting businesses as Asia Infrastructure Solutions . The HK D&E rebrand takes immediate effect. When the Singapore consulting business acquisition closes, which is imminent, its rebranding will follow suit, subject to regulatory name-change procedures.

“ Asia Infrastructure Solutions is the new brand for our civil, structural, geotechnical, project management and cost management businesses for the Infrastructure and Buildings end markets in the region,” said Tony Shum, GISI Co-Founder, Board Director and Asia Chairman. “Though a new brand, the businesses’ professional and technical expertise and capabilities inherited from the legacy companies of Freeman Fox/Hyder in Asia and EC Harris/Davis Langdon & Seah in Singapore span decades and will continue.”

“Under the new brand, we will strive to grow and strengthen the businesses and to serve our clients and communities better through committed investments in people and technology,” added GISI Asia CEO Alex Kwan, who will act as CEO of Asia Infrastructure Solutions until further notice.

In addition, GISI appointed Dickson Lo as lead director of the company’s Asia Advisory Board. Mr. Lo was Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pacific, AECOM when he retired in 2020. “It’s our honor to have Dickson join us as an Advisory Board Director. We did so many great things together in our previous careers and we look forward to working with Dickson again and receiving his invaluable advice for the strategic development and growth of our Asia businesses,” Shum and Kwan said in a joint statement.

About GISI

GISI provides the resources its partner firms may require to gain the competitive advantage for success. Today, GISI is the largest privately owned construction manager in the commercial building, industrial and healthcare markets, and a leading project/construction manager in the environmental and public infrastructure sectors. Through the dedicated efforts of our more than 9,000 employees, we generate annual revenue of approximately US$11 billion, and enjoy project backlog of more than US$23.3 billion. Our employee shareholders are invested in contributing to, and benefitting from, our continued growth and strong results as we bring our unique value proposition to our clients and communities in more than 90 countries. Learn more at www.GISI.com.

