Greenville, NC

WITN

NC 29th annual Senior Games finals to be held in Greenville this weekend

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County and East Carolina University are hosting this year’s Senior Games basketball state finals. The Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games is hosting the N.C. Senior Games 29th Annual State Finals 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament at the ECU Eakin Student Recreation Center, located at 128 East 7th Street. The finals will be this weekend from Nov. 11-13.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU women's basketball program signs three on signing day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball signing three players in their 2022-23 recruiting class. Forward Jaedyn Cook of Richmond, Virginia, guard Karina Gordon of Hallandale, Florida, and guard Khia Miller of Woodbridge, Virginia. Head coach Kim McNeill said in a statement, “When putting a recruiting class together, the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville athletes sign NLI's, Rose volleyball, a gymnast and a Parrott Academy golfer all going division one

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday was signing day for some of the top local athletes in the area. We made it to a few signings today for local athletes. The ECU golf team adding a local boy from Greenville. Parrott Academy’s Drew Greene signed with the Pirate men in the afternoon in Kinston. He’s one of the state’s best golfers and he’s excited to stay home to play college golf.
GREENVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Wilson, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WILSON, NC
WITN

ECU women's basketball defeats S.C. State in season-opener

ECU Baseball playing Purple-Gold World Series this weekend, Gold throws no-hitter game one. The Pirates playing their inter-squad fall ball world series on campus. Purple against the Gold three-game series. Former Conley star English makes second team All-AAC, Ferguson Rookie of the Year. Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:51 PM...
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Hilton Garden Inn set to open in Uptown Greenville

At the location of Evans Street by Co-X Holding Properties, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel is being built and is expected to bring business, employment opportunities and tourism to the city. Paul Adkinson, co-founder of Co-X Holding Properties, the company that is building the hotel and future owner of the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina voters voice opinions ahead of Election Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What motivates you to vote?. On Monday, WITN’s Justin Lundy went on a regional tour with a soapbox for folks to let off a little steam. His first stop was at East Carolina University’s campus where ECU freshman Kylah Moore wasn’t sure if she’d vote at all.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man shot multiple times in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

N.C. 99 Bridge closed for maintenance

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. 99 bridge that runs over Pantego Creek will close to undergo regular maintenance. Crews will replace expansion joints and repair cracks in the concrete deck. The closure will begin Wednesday and continue until early January. Drivers should take Seed Tick Neck Road and U.S....
BELHAVEN, NC
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Charlotte Rouse

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’S Teacher of the Week for November 9th is Charlotte Rouse. Rouse is a pre-kindergarten teacher at Northwest Elementary School. She graduated from Mount Olive University with a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education. Rouse says she loves making learning fun and incorporating...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Grifton’s Arts in the Park takes place monthly in hopes of providing family fun and relaxation. A variety of vendors show up selling various handmade products from soaps to plants and decor, along with access to The Grifton Museum.
GRIFTON, NC
wcti12.com

Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC

