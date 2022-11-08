Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
NC 29th annual Senior Games finals to be held in Greenville this weekend
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County and East Carolina University are hosting this year’s Senior Games basketball state finals. The Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games is hosting the N.C. Senior Games 29th Annual State Finals 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament at the ECU Eakin Student Recreation Center, located at 128 East 7th Street. The finals will be this weekend from Nov. 11-13.
WITN
ECU football learns conference opponents for next four seasons as new look AAC takes shape
IRVING, Texas (AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE) – American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco has announced the four-year football scheduling model for conference games that will be in place for the 2023-26 football seasons. The 2023 season will be the first for The American with 14 football-playing institutions. Beginning in 2023,...
WITN
Jacksonville boys soccer edges Croatan to reach 3A Eastern Regional Final
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - NCHSAA state boys soccer playoffs reached the fourth round. Manteo faces James Kenan in Warsaw on Thursday night at 6 PM. In 3A First Flight hosts Carrboro Thursday to decide who plays the winner of Wednesday night’s game in Carteret County. 8th seeded Jacksonville taking...
WITN
ECU women’s basketball program signs three on signing day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball signing three players in their 2022-23 recruiting class. Forward Jaedyn Cook of Richmond, Virginia, guard Karina Gordon of Hallandale, Florida, and guard Khia Miller of Woodbridge, Virginia. Head coach Kim McNeill said in a statement, “When putting a recruiting class together, the...
WITN
Greenville athletes sign NLI’s, Rose volleyball, a gymnast and a Parrott Academy golfer all going division one
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday was signing day for some of the top local athletes in the area. We made it to a few signings today for local athletes. The ECU golf team adding a local boy from Greenville. Parrott Academy’s Drew Greene signed with the Pirate men in the afternoon in Kinston. He’s one of the state’s best golfers and he’s excited to stay home to play college golf.
WITN
ECU men’s basketball makes huge comeback to win opener, Schwartz first win with the program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The college basketball season kicked off Monday night and the East Carolina men opened the Mike Schwartz era Tuesday night at Minges Coliseum. Much anticipation for the new look Pirates with their new coach. It didn’t start out great as the Pirates got in a 16-point...
WITN
ECU women’s basketball opens season with home win over South Carolina State
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central grad Amiya Joyner started in her first collegiate game and had 12 points and 8 rebounds for ECU. Pirates doing what they said they would going defense to offense. It’s Danae McNeal, who had 14 points, and the assist to Synia Johnson for 2 of her 10. ECU up double digits.
Wilson, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Triton High School football team will have a game with Hunt High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WITN
ECU women's basketball defeats S.C. State in season-opener
ECU Baseball playing Purple-Gold World Series this weekend, Gold throws no-hitter game one. The Pirates playing their inter-squad fall ball world series on campus. Purple against the Gold three-game series. Former Conley star English makes second team All-AAC, Ferguson Rookie of the Year. Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:51 PM...
WITN
Sports Spotlight: East Duplin senior running back Gaby is one of the state’s highest scoring players
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Duplin football is having an outstanding season. The Panthers won their conference title and are led by more than a dozen seniors. One of them, running back Avery Gaby is one of the top players in the state. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
piratemedia1.com
Hilton Garden Inn set to open in Uptown Greenville
At the location of Evans Street by Co-X Holding Properties, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel is being built and is expected to bring business, employment opportunities and tourism to the city. Paul Adkinson, co-founder of Co-X Holding Properties, the company that is building the hotel and future owner of the...
1 North Carolina City Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In America
Cheapism found the 22 most underrated spots in the country to retire.
WITN
Eastern Carolina voters voice opinions ahead of Election Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What motivates you to vote?. On Monday, WITN’s Justin Lundy went on a regional tour with a soapbox for folks to let off a little steam. His first stop was at East Carolina University’s campus where ECU freshman Kylah Moore wasn’t sure if she’d vote at all.
WITN
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
WITN
N.C. 99 Bridge closed for maintenance
BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. 99 bridge that runs over Pantego Creek will close to undergo regular maintenance. Crews will replace expansion joints and repair cracks in the concrete deck. The closure will begin Wednesday and continue until early January. Drivers should take Seed Tick Neck Road and U.S....
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Charlotte Rouse
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’S Teacher of the Week for November 9th is Charlotte Rouse. Rouse is a pre-kindergarten teacher at Northwest Elementary School. She graduated from Mount Olive University with a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education. Rouse says she loves making learning fun and incorporating...
WITN
An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Grifton’s Arts in the Park takes place monthly in hopes of providing family fun and relaxation. A variety of vendors show up selling various handmade products from soaps to plants and decor, along with access to The Grifton Museum.
wcti12.com
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
Comments / 0