Dekalb, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Credle, Lynch help N. Illinois rally, beat W. Michigan 24-21

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Jaiden Credle ran 36 times for 136 yards and touchdown, Justin Lynch scored on a 9-yard run in the closing seconds and Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 24-21 Wednesday night. Lynch finished with 83 yards rushing on six carries for Northern Illinois (3-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Treyson...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox 32 Chicago

Beran, Buie lead Northwestern's rout of Chicago State 85-54

EVANSTON, Ill. - Robbie Beran scored a career-high 20 points, Boo Buie added 16 points and Northwestern opened the season with an 85-54 rout of Chicago State on Monday night. Beran, who averaged 6.4 points per game last season, shot 4-for-8 from the field, including 2-of-3 3-pointers, and made 10 of 11 free throws. He had seven rebounds.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields recognized for record-breaking performance

CHICAGO - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week to recognize his record-breaking performance in the Bears Week 9 game vs. Miami. Many will agree when the Bears say Fields had one of the best performances of his career, completing 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing 15 times for 178 yards and a touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment

STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Early words of wisdom for this winter in Chicago

Chicago - Try all we want but there is no stopping winter from coming for Chicago. We get a sneak preview of winter this weekend, at least in terms of temperatures. Our highs will only hit the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday, so it will feel more like early December than early November.
CHICAGO, IL
whatnowchicago.com

Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland

Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Chicken finger chain sues Hobart shopping center

A fast food chain specializing in chicken fingers has filed suit against a shopping center in Hobart, according to our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s alleges the defendants did not disclose that they had already granted McDonald’s the exclusive right to sell chicken products at the Crossings of Hobart before Raising Cane’s signed a long-term lease.
HOBART, IN
