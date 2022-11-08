Read full article on original website
Related
Rep. Axne has a challenge for Nunn after he defeated her
DES MOINES, Iowa — Four years ago, Cindy Axne made history. But after two terms as one of the first women elected to Congress in the state’s history, she conceded defeat Wednesday afternoon. Her loss marked a brutal election for Democrats in prominent races in Iowa. Zach Nunn, the Republican state senator from Bondurant, defeated […]
weareiowa.com
5 takeaways from Iowa's 2022 midterm elections
IOWA, USA — Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026. The 2022 midterm elections have come and gone, but a few key questions still remain. Here are the five things Iowans should take away from the 2022 midterms. Iowa maintains its status as a...
bleedingheartland.com
Lessons of 2022: Iowa's a red state—for now
First in a series interpreting the results of Iowa’s 2022 state and federal elections. The red wave many pundits expected on November 8 didn't materialize in most of the country. But it certainly crashed over Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds was re-elected by a massive 225,000 vote, 19-point margin, according...
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
KCRG.com
Sami Scheetz elected to Iowa legislature
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will welcome its first Arab American to the state legislature this January. Voters in House District 78, which covers part of Cedar Rapids, elected Sami Scheetz. He won with 67 percent of the vote over his Republican challenger, Anne Fairchild, who had 32 percent.
Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds reelected over Democrat Deidre DeJear
(Des Moines, AP) The Associated Press announced Incumbent Republican Governor Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building a $2 billion surplus and tax cuts. Governor Reynolds was appointed Governor in 2017 and won her first full-term election one year later. For months, Polling showed Reynolds was strongly favored over Democrat Deidre DeJear, a Des Moines small business owner.
KCCI.com
Srinivas wins Iowa House District 30 race
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dr. Megan Srinivas won election Tuesday for Iowa House District 30. Srinivas, an infectious disease physician, defeated Jerry Cheevers. She is the youngest woman of color ever elected to the Iowa legislature. Srinivas will represent the south side of Des Moines. “I’m so honored that...
WOWT
Election 2022: Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne in Iowa’s 3rd District
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republicans took control of every U.S. House seat in Iowa as state Sen. Zach Nunn edged out incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne. Nunn held a narrow lead late Tuesday, but The Associated Press didn’t call the race until Wednesday because the race was so close. Republicans swept Iowa’s three other House seats on Election Day.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
KETV.com
State Republicans tout 'filibuster-proof' super majority in Unicameral, Democrats react
LINCOLN, Neb. — Issues such as voter photo ID, abortion and critical race theory were at stake in the 25 Nebraska legislative races. The Unicameral is officially non-partisan but partisan politics was at play according to both state Republican and Democratic leaders. "The red wave did happen in Nebraska,"...
KCCI.com
Iowa gun rights amendment passes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans approved adding a gun rights amendment to Iowa's constitution in Tuesday's election. If you don't see results above, click here. The "strict scrutiny" amendment needed a simple majority to pass. The language of the proposed amendment differs and expands upon what's listed in the...
KCRG.com
Iowa election results
Jury selection underway in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting. Jury selection is expected to finish up for one of the men on trial for a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Iowa house and senate election results. Updated: 4 hours ago. People have voted, and the...
ktvo.com
Republicans defeat long-serving Iowa Democrats for AG, treasurer
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Republicans strengthened their hold over Iowa politics in Tuesday's election by maintaining big majorities in the legislature and winning races for statewide offices, including attorney general and treasurer. As expected, Gov. Kim Reynolds was reelected by a wide margin, but Republican candidates for other statewide...
KCCI.com
Iowa elects first Arab American to House seat
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Tuesday's election was historic in more than one respect. Iowa's first Arab American was elected to the State Legislature. Twenty-six-year-old Sami Scheetz won House District 78, which covers part of Cedar Rapids. Scheetz is a Cedar Rapids native. He will also be one of the...
voiceofalexandria.com
ELECTION 2022: Fayette County leans red
Fayette County voters turned out on Nov. 8 at a slightly higher rate than statewide. In cases where this county bucked the state voting trends, it contributed a larger share of Republican votes toward some close state contests. The Fayette County Auditor’s office reported 60% voter turnout — 5 percentage...
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide
Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race
The full election tallies of two Iowa counties are delayed by technical errors that will require recounts — with the potential to affect a very close state auditor’s race. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called Tuesday night for the expedited recounts of votes in Des Moines County and Warren County. Warren County supervisors held […] The post Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
tspr.org
Southeast Iowa and Northeast Missouri election results – November 8, 2022
Republicans dominated elections in Iowa and Missouri. Tuesday’s winners included Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980. He received 56% of the vote to win another term in office. Here are results from contested races around the region:. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS. IOWA...
KCJJ
Local election results Update
As expected, Republicans had a huge night in state and local elections. Incumbent Republican Kim Reynolds trounced Democrat Deidre DeJear to earn four more years as Governor. Republican Senator Charles Grassley has been reelected to another six-year term after the 89-year-old defeated Democrat Michael Franken 56 to 43%. Congressional races...
Comments / 1