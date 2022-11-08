ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola dentist appeals conviction, bond granted

By Cody Long
 2 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A judge granted bond to a dentist as he appeals his conviction. Judge Kristina Lightel granted Dr. Charles Stamitoles a $5,000 bond during a hearing Monday.

Stamitoles was found guilty of misdemeanor battery and was sentenced to nine months in jail. He inappropriately touched a former employee, according to prosecutors. Stamitoles has several other trials coming up after former employees and clients at his dentist’s office accused him of inappropriate conduct.

If Stamitoles makes bond, he will have to wear a GPS monitor. He’s not permitted to leave Escambia, Santa Rosa or Okaloosa counties. He’s only permitted to travel to Tallahassee for legal matters and to consult with attorneys.

As of 10 p.m. Monday night, Stamitoles is still in the Escambia County Jail.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

