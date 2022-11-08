ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 6

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Term limits pass in Baltimore City

Baltimore voters have decided that city leaders should have term limits. Question K passed overwhelmingly limiting leaders 2-4 year terms per position. David Williams with the Taxpayers Protection Alliance joined Fox 45 News with a look at the outcome.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore passes ballot questions for local police control, term limits, more

Questions A-D These questions pertain to the city securing loans for $14 million for affordable housing; $38 million for construction and repairs of schools buildings and facilities; $36 million for addressing blight, job growth, and other community and economic development; and $72 million for streets, bridges, courthouses, libraries, parks, and other public infrastructure.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore voters approve term limits for top city officials, local control of police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore voters approved the Question K ballot question Tuesday, which will establish term limits for top city officials. Under Question K, the mayor, the comptroller, the city council president and city council members will now be limited to two terms over a 12-year period. However, all candidates start with a clean slate in 2024, meaning most incumbents wouldn’t be affected until 2032.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City voters pass ballots without pushback

Election results continue to come in all morning long. However, the questions Baltimore City voters saw on their ballots passed without much pushback. Political observer Anthony McCarthy joined Fox 45 News on his thoughts.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore City Council Members Concerned Over Johns Hopkins Police Force

(Baltimore, MD) -- Members of the Baltimore City Council say they're concerned with the planned creation of a police force at Johns Hopkins University. At a virtual town hall meeting last night to discuss a memorandum of understanding with Baltimore Police, council members said they were concerned that there's not enough transparency in the process.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor's 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan would ban squeegeeing at prominent intersections

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan Thursday, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of Baltimore's most prominent intersections. Those areas are:. President Street and Jones Falls Expressway/Interstate 83. Conway and Light streets. Mount Royal Avenue and North Avenue/Interstate 83.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

More Black candidates ran for office in Baltimore County than ever but diversity remains unchanged

Despite months of legal wrangling over how to improve the odds for people of color to be elected to Baltimore County Council, the racial diversity of the board remains unchanged after Election Day. In May, there were Black candidates running in five out of seven districts across the county but this month only one candidate, an incumbent, was victorious. Baltimore County’s population demographics have shifted over the years.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City elections director reportedly hospitalized

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Elections Director Armstead Jones is hospitalized on Election Day, WJZ media partner the Baltimore Banner reports. Deputy Director Abigail Goldman will oversee operations in Jones' place. She told the Baltimore Banner Jones has "been out of the office for some personal issues for about a week now and we put everything in place ahead of today." Jones confirmed to the Banner he was unwell but didn't specify why he was in the hospital. Goldman told the outlet everything has been "running smoothly" and that the agency has backup systems in place for these circumstances.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott predicts Wes Moore will be a "transformational" Maryland governor

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland's politicians react to new state leadership, depict Moore as "transformational" governor

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results

-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Ivan Bates, Sam Cogen officially secure roles as city state's attorney, sheriff

Running unopposed in the Democratic stronghold of Baltimore, candidates Ivan Bates for Baltimore city state’s attorney and Sam Cogen for city sheriff officially secured their positions Tuesday. Bates, who will replace two-term incumbent Marilyn Mosby, has pledged to reverse many of Mosby's politics, including her decision not to prosecute...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Familiar opponents: County executive races up for rematch in Baltimore Co., Howard Co.

BALTIMORE - Two area county executive seats are rematches – in both Baltimore County and Howard County.Republican candidate Allan Kittleman is looking to score his old job back in Howard County from incumbent Democrat Calvin Ball.In Baltimore County, incumbent Democrat Johnny Olszewski wants another four years in office, while Republican opponent Pat McDonough makes a run for the position. WJZ was at Parkville High School, a designated polling location for some in Baltimore County, on Election Day.MORE: 'We have our voice': Voters go 'old-fashioned' way of casting ballots on Election DayThere, it was a mixed bag of what people hope to see...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy