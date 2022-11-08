Read full article on original website
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Salvaging the past in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Some of the oldest buildings in a Southeast Kansas community have been given a new lease on life, thanks largely to the efforts of one man, and he’s up to it again, to the benefit of area families. The phrase “they don’t make them like...
Learning about volunteer opportunities at MSSU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern students got to learn more about the many volunteer opportunities in and around Joplin, and they can thank a fellow student. This “Service Fair” was the idea of Elizabeth Martin a Sophomore biology pre-med major from Aurora. Martin did it as an “Honors Program” service project.
Erie High School’s automotive program prepares students
ERIE, Kan. — Erie High School is giving its students some real-life experience… On cars. “The automotive program here at Erie High School is probably one of the best programs we have. I love this program. I’ve been in this program for four years being here since my freshman year,” said Joey Vincent, student.
Labette County selects its newest Commissioner
For the first time since the 1980s, Labette County in Kansas has selected a new commissioner in District One following Lonie Addis' retirement.
News To Know: inmate dies, marijuana on the ballot in MO
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Labette County Detention Center says an unresponsive inmate was discovered this morning. According to deputies, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered by his cellmate with an apparent self-inflicted injury. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by doctors. Click here to read more about this story.
Downtown window decorating in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A friendly competition among business owners in downtown Joplin returns in a matter of days. The annual holiday window decorating contest starts on Thursday, November 17th. The event is sponsored by the “Downtown Joplin Alliance”, and pits business owners against each other, to see which one...
“What3Words” app utilized by Joplin police
JOPLIN, Mo. — More technology is now making it easier for Joplin Police, and residents, to get connected. It’s called “What3Words”, and it’s an app you can download on your mobile device so you can share your location. It’s not an alternative to calling 911,...
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
New buildings under construction in Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — While some buildings on Main Street in Joplin are under renovation, a new one is under construction. After a couple of years of delays brought on by the pandemic, the first of two buildings in the 900 block of Main is under construction. While the original...
News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
First recipient of Jake Reed Memorial Scholarship
JOPLIN, Mo. — MSSU recently announced the first recipient of the Ofc Jake Reed Memorial Scholarship. Ofc Reed’s family and others started a scholarship in his honor for Missouri Southern Criminal Justice students. Recipient Adam Morris was flanked by family of Ofc Jake Reed in a photo released by the school. “I have a couple of long term career goals,...
Live & silent auctions at the “Festival of Wreaths”
NEOSHO, Mo. — Holiday wreaths are popular items right now at Crowder College. The “Crowder College Foundation” is hosting its 20th Annual Festival of Wreaths tonight. A silent auction began at 5 p.m., and the live auction starts at 6:30 p.m. This is a huge event every...
Breaking down the numbers for Amendment 3 in Southwest Missouri
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls. It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana. The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what...
2022 Holiday Bingo Rules
1. Sponsors. This watch/call in to win sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by:. KODE-TV and KSNF-TV (“Stations”), 1502 Cleveland Joplin, MO 64801,. Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 US-60, Wyandotte, OK 74370,. Society Marketplace, 4 S. Main Street, Webb City, MO 64870,. Creative Audio, 629 S. Main St, Joplin,...
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this month
A popular discount store chain is opening another new store location in Kansas this month. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Kansas store location in Pittsburg.
Candidates for highest offices in Kansas stop in Pittsburg
The Republican candidates for Kansas Governor and Lieutenant Governor deliver their final campaign message: "Get out and vote" PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Republican candidates for Kansas Governor and Lieutenant Governor made several stops across the Sunflower state today (11/7). Their final campaign stop this evening: Pittsburg. Republicans Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer made four campaign stops across Eastern Kansas today, with just hours to go until the polls open for Tuesday’s midterm election. The final campaign stop for the Kansas governor’s race was at the Crawford County Republican Party Office in Pittsburg.
Cannabis advocates in Joplin share their thoughts on Amendment 3
JOPLIN, Mo. – Some Joplin residents gathered today to encourage other Missouri voters to vote yes on Amendment 3. Cannabis enthusiasts gathered near 7th and Range Line in Joplin today with the hopes of encouraging others to help legalize recreational cannabis in Missouri. Organizers say the event ran from...
Hospitals and health departments use a new strategy to detect viruses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hospitals and health departments in the Ozarks are using a new strategy to detect viruses. Doctors say it’s faster and easier on the patient. They call it the “Quad Swab.”. Webster County, along with Springfield and Joplin areas, can test for respiratory illnesses all...
Weekend Wrap (November 5 & 6)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
